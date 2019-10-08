Over the last week, you’ve probably caught yourself slowly cranking the heating up. However, if you’re wincing at the extra expense you could be entitled to cold weather payments.

We’ve all been there, pulling on an extra jumper at home to resist shelling out money on heating. However, when the mercury starts hovering around the zero degrees mark, there’s comes a point when you can’t avoid the thermostat dial any longer.

But if you are feeling the financial pinch as the temperature plummets you could be entitled to cold weather payments of £25 a week. To qualify for the cold weather payments, the temperature will need to drop below zero for seven consecutive days before the payment is handed out.

Cold weather payments

Recipients will need to be on a list of specific benefits to qualify for the payment. If you are receiving pension credit, income support, jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance and Universal credit, you are entitled to £25 next time there’s a winter spell like the beast from the east.

The cold weather payment scheme for this year runs from 1st November 2019 to the end of 31st March 2020. So come November, if you see the temperature hit zero degrees, don’t be afraid to boost the heating. The payments should automatically be made into your bank account within 14 days of the cold-spell ending.

However, if you don’t qualify for the cold weather payment you can still save on your energy bills without freezing. First of all, check if you could be saving money by switching to a cheaper tariff with comparison websites such as MoneySupermarket.com.

Look into installing a smart thermostat which can be controlled by your phone. These smart thermostats make you heating more efficient by only warming the rooms you are using. Money Supermarket estimates that a smart thermostat could save you around £150 a year.

A simple in-expensive option that you save you £25 a year in heating bills is to draught-proof your property. Simple measures such as sealing cracks in floors and skirting boards, line your letterbox and blocking an unused chimney could all save you money.

Are you prepared for the temperature drop this winter?