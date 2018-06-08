We’ve found the ultimate beach house – come take a peek inside!

Tamara Kelly
By

Oh we do love this house beside the seaside in Cornwall

This stunning beach-side retreat, named 180 Degrees Blue, might just be the ultimate beach house! The property, currently on the market, is a magnificent example of contemporary architecture. Enjoying an elevated cliff top location, the house offers unspoiled panoramic sea views and direct beach access.

Set on the outskirts of the quaint village of Porthleven, in Cornwall, this stunning house is the coastal home of dreams. The stunning property is listed with Savills, with a guide price of £1.25 million.

Is this the ultimate beach house?

Image credit: Savills

The house was completed in 2011 and is currently used as a holiday home. With three floors of living space, it would equally make a fabulous family home.

Image credit: Savills

The open-plan kitchen and dining area is a great space for entertaining. We’re particularly fond of the quirky choice in chairs.

Image credit: Savills

The contemporary kitchen is simply stunning. The marine blue and sleek stainless steel combination is perfect for a coastal home.

Image credit: Savills

For added wow factor, this room features bi-fold doors opening out onto a generous sun terrace. This spot is ideal for enjoying mealtimes with stunning sea views. And look, there’s more fab furniture outside!

Image credit: Savills

Wow – there are corner sofas and then there are corner sofas! This living room is certainly large enough for all the family to enjoy.

Image credit: Savills

The Firebelly wood burner creates a captivating focal point.

Image credit: Savills

Speaking of focal points, the view from the living room isn’t bad either.

Image credit: Savills

The master bedroom is a serene white space, kept uncluttered thanks to simple storage solutions.

Image credit: Savills

Imagine waking up with that view everyday? Yes please. The high ceilings and multiple windows provide an abundance of natural light in the master bedroom.

Image credit: Savills

The guest bedroom isn’t too shabby – we certainly wouldn’t mind getting an invite to stay. The only problem? We’d never want to leave.

Image credit: Savills

The bedroom balcony offers the ideal spot to sit and drink in the breathtaking sea views.

Location is key

Image credit: Savills

This bird’s-eye view shows the perfect positioning of this dreamy beach house.

Image credit: Savills

A charming path leads you directly to the beach below.

Could you see yourself living in this seaside retreat?

