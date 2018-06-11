Can a renovated court house make a fun family home? You be the judge…

Tamara Kelly
By

Fancy living in a converted court house? This characterful conversion is currently on the market

Before your throw the book at the idea of living in such a formal building, check out this quirky renovated court house in Essex.

The Old Court House dates back to 1858. The Grade-II listed building is highly regarded for its historical interest, having served as a magistrates’ court and as a county court until its closure in 1992. Once court was adjourned, the property was bought by the current owners, who carried about extensive renovation works – resulting in a spacious town house full of character.

The generous home boasts four bedrooms, a reception hall, four living rooms and a large open-plan kitchen.

The impressive exterior

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

With such superb architecture, this property is certainly not guilty of being a shrinking violet. The renovation has retained many of the original features, such as the stone royal arms on top of the parapet.

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

The kitchen feels incredibly impressive thanks to the double height ceiling. The gilded accessories help to give this room a fancy finish.

Step into the courtroom

Image credit: Savills

The rooms on the ground floor are arranged around the former court room, which is now an enormous open-plan living space. The impressive room has a ceiling height of six metres!

With walls lined with books and a games room on an elevated gallery, this may feel slightly more like a community hall than a home!

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

The Public Waiting Room has become the sitting room, complete with cosy log burner.

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

The clever conversion has resulted in the judges’ Robing Rooms being transformed into spacious bedrooms.

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

A small courtyard provides adequate outdoor space to enjoy.

renovated court house

Image credit: Savills

The Old Court House seen here in its former glory. The court house dates back to 1858.

This quirky Old Court House is on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £895,000.

The jury is out on this one.

