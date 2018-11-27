Take a tour around these striking converted waters tower in Essex

This one-of-a-kind home is on sale for £1.6 million

Exteriors can be deceiving – and that’s certainly the case when it comes to this magnificent property located in the North Essex town of Halstead.

Step back in time: Take a tour of this pretty four-bedroom Yorkshire stone detached house, built in 1921

The five-bed detached home’s period facade lies a much more modern interior, with some unique mementos on display that theatre buffs will love.

The property sits in a generous plot just 25 minutes away from Stansted Airport – perfect for those occasional weekend breaks to the continent.

Exterior

The older of the two striking red brick towers dates back to the mid 1800s. The quirky conversion offers self-contained accommodation spread over two floors.

Landing

The glass balustrade and large arched window allow lots of natural light to flood into this area. A unique wooden bench, complete with wagon wheel backing, and exposed brickwork add a rustic feel.

Living room

From the authentic Les Miserables theatre sign to the plush red velvet sofa this living space has a theatrical vibe. Complete with hanging egg chair – there’s a lot to take in in this eclectic space. The statement chandelier and Persian style floral rug reveal that the current occupant isn’t afraid to play with different styles.

The snug

There’s no place like home – the giant Wizard of Oz sign reminds us of that. A pair of leather armchairs and warm wood floorboards add to the room’s homely feel.

The vintage room

We’re not exactly sure how to define this room but what we do know is that we love the juke box. That cream Smeg fridge gets the thumbs up from us too. We also love the way the vintage clothes press has been repurposed for extra storage.

Kitchen

Video Of The Week

There’s a futuristic vibe to this expansive kitchen with it’s vibrant violet backsplash and the space-ship like chrome ceiling drop lamp. An exposed wine rack built into the central island is perfect for popping in a bottle or three of your favourite plonk.

The property is listed on Zoopla for £1.6 million.

Which is your favourite room?