This striking home is located in the pretty North Somerset village of Wraxall

Buyers who like nothing more than sitting down to an episode of Grand Designs will surely fall in love with this magnificent contemporary home. Its location isn’t too shabby either – within easy reach of the Bristol suburb of Clifton and the city centre.

This five-bed, four-bath property sits in an elevated position at the bottom of a country lane and affords spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

Oaklands

The sleek exterior combines a bright white render, with a hint of wood cladding that blends seamlessly into its rural locale while still making a distinctive style statement. A detached double garage to the front is an added bonus.

Living/kitchen area

The open-plan kitchen/family area is the perfect space for entertaining, and triple aspect bi-fold and patio doors run the full width of the rear elevation, allowing lots of natural light to flood in.

The modern Harvey Jones kitchen boasts quartz worksurfaces, a mix of painted and walnut cabinets for contrast and a range of high end Miele appliances. These include twin ovens, integrated combination microwave oven as well as a Bosch dishwasher. Your morning coffee is also just a quick button press away thanks to a built-in Nespresso coffee machine. A built-in wine cooler will also ensure there’s always a chilled glass of white or rosé readily to hand.

A double tiered ceiling height helps to zone the kitchen and seating area, while a Haas and Sohn wood-burning stove creates a focal point in the living room.

Bedroom

The generous master bedroom is decorated in calming tones of grey and has double doors opening directly out onto a large raised terrace – perfect for an alfresco breakfast or afternoon cuppa when the weather is fine.

A large walk-in dressing room helps to give this room a luxe hotel feel.

Bathroom

The up-to-date wet room – which is an ensuite to the master – features an overhead rain shower, marbled tiling throughout and a floating sink/storage unit.

Garden

The tiered landscape gardens include an array of maturing trees and shrubs providing pops of colour throughout the seasons. Oaklands is currently on the market with agents Savills, with a guide price of £1,295,000.

Could the perfect marriage of country and contemporary tempt you?