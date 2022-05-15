This old farm silo has been converted into a lovely holiday home – see inside

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Barns, tents, shepherd’s huts – there aren’t many things that haven’t been converted into unique and fun living quarters in recent years. But one thing you don’t often see as a holiday home is a converted silo – that is, until now.

Enter Silver Silo, a new property set within the private grounds of Cwmhir Court, located in Powys, Mid-Wales. Once an old working farm silo, the impressive structure has been totally transformed, into an absolutely lovely three-bedroom, two-bathroom holiday home.

Converting unique spaces – such as vans, windmills and shepherd’s huts – into residences, has become a hugely popular pursuit over the last few years, with holidaymakers increasingly demanding more quirky, and special places to visit outside of hotels and Airbnb’s.

After all, the conversion of different spaces, such as this silo, gives properties a super unique selling point for visiting guests. Plus, it makes for a brilliant Instagram post…

Set within stunning gardens with a magnificent view of the Welsh countryside, the property is now a suitably modern space with (of course) curved walls, domed ceilings, and spiral staircases.

One of the metal walls of the original silo has even been left uncovered, to give the house a really authentic touch – and a nod to its history, for visiting guests.

For those looking for a tranquil weekend getaway, the home’s interior couldn’t be more perfect. The downstairs is flooded with natural light, and is made up of one big open-plan area, with the kitchen and living room ideas combined to create a huge entertaining space.

Wooden floors dominate the lower level, and the property is decorated in modern, neutral tones, with a chic grey kitchen ideas and spacious grey corner sofa.

Head upstairs, and you’ll find the three equally-sized bedrooms, all of which have a plush grey carpet, and views out onto the rolling Welsh hills. One of the double bedrooms also enjoys an outside balcony and ensuite – we’ll race you to it!

The property, which sleeps 5 (plus 1 dog!) also has a gorgeous enclosed (and private) garden, with a BBQ, if you fancy spending summer nights here.

Located within the peaceful Welsh village of Clyro, the converted silo is within easy walking distance of Hay-on-Wye, a cultural market town with plenty of pubs, galleries, bookshops, and even a Castle! It’s also a stone’s throw from the River Wye itself. So there will be plenty to do before retiring to your silo in the evening…

If you fancy booking, a seven-night stay will set you back around £1,803 in total.