There's more to Darley Mill than meets the eye

With its idyllic waterfront setting Darley Mill is the picture perfect country house. In addition to the attractive exterior there’s a story behind this fascinating family home.

The Grade-II listed property is a former watermill, still equipped with original mill gearing. Although it’s long retired this house still boasts plenty of original character.

This stunning home can be found in the heart of Knowle in Solihull. Laid out over four floors it comprises five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living areas and almost seven acres of magnificent grounds.

Welcome to Darley Mill

Darley Mill could be straight out of a beautifully painted Constable masterpiece. The waterside side setting and traditional red brick exterior being largely to thank.

The watermill is steeped in history, dating back to 1618.

The entrance

The house has undergone an extensive and sympathetic renovation. The interior fitted throughout with oak, enhanced by many features unique to a watermill.

The kitchen/breakfast room

This open-plan living space is bursting with classic country style – from the exposed wooden beams and the farmhouse terracotta tiles to the shaker-style kitchen units.

The master bedroom

With double height ceilings the master bedroom feels enormous. Thanks to the warm wood tones, the rich taupe wall colour and the plentiful textured rugs this room still feels cosy.

The window above the bed provides a picturesque view over the water.

The bathroom

The generous bathroom features a freestanding bath tub – in a prime spot to bathe with a view.

The impressive original working mechanisms are all still present in the refurbished how. These days they are purely ornamental.

The gardens

The magnificent grounds extend to approximately seven acres, including woodlands.

This impressive property is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £2.5million.

This house is an artist’s dream!