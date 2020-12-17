We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charging your phone with a long cable in your lounge isn’t a great look, but the new DFS smart sofa range puts an end to messy cables and comes in a beautiful colour that complements any living room.

The Java sofa range is a first from DFS. The seats and settees include a phone charging pad built into the arm. The furniture giant says the discreet feature is a response to the demand for homeware that can keep your phone charged all day long.

New DFS Java sofa

But don’t think that the Java range is all about its gimmicks. The sofas may have a bit of tech slipped in, but they don’t compromise on style. The DFS sofa range features sleek straight arms, button detailing, raised wooden legs and sumptuous velvet upholstery.

The collection includes a two-seater cuddler, three-seater sofa and four-seater sofa. You can also choose from an open-end corner group, one-arm three-seater unit, open-end chaise unit, accent chair, swivel chair, and stool.

‘Green is the new neutral’

DFS believes green tones are set to remain an interior favourite for 2021. The Java sofa comes in a forest green that acts as a lovely statement piece to anchor any green-inspired look.

Lauren Harris, Senior Designer at DFS believes green is going to take over as one of the staple colours for interior design.

‘Forest green is more popular than ever right now. And in 2021 we’ll see green continue to take centre stage, as people seek inspiration from the natural world and colour palettes that evoke peace and tranquillity.

‘Green is fast becoming the new neutral of the interiors world. Working in a wide variety of spaces, able to stand confidently alongside bold brights, moodier tones and lighter neutrals alike,’ explained Harris.

Available in rich velvet, ideal for adding texture and warmth to any space, the Java range will be available in-store and online from 20 January 2021 and comes in a choice of seven colours.