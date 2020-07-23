We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This DIY job is super impressive, a great example of how repurposing furniture can pay off handsomely.

Medina Grillo, who describes herself as ‘an IKEA loving, Upcycling junkie, DIY passionate, home decor crazy, renter’ used three IKEA Kallax shelving units and a velvet upholstered headboard to make an alternative dining bench – and it’s stunning!

Furniture hack – DIY dining bench

Medina shares her ingenious IKEA hack on her blog Grillo Designs, where you can see exactly how she did it.

In a nutshell she says, ‘To secure the KALLAX units together and create a more sturdy seating surface I used wood planks. I placed them across the the top of the three connected units and secured each one with wood glue, and nails.’

She then brilliantly converted a headboard, meant for a bed, into a comfy bench backrest. ’I fell in love with this velvet headboard as soon as I saw it! It’s meant for a double sized.’ Instead of using it for its intended purpose Medina attached the upholstered headboard directly to the wall, at the perfect height to create a backrest for the bench.

We think you’ll agree, this dining area is worthy of a chic, trendy restaurant space! We adore the overall look.

Buy now: Kallax Shelving units, £15 each, IKEA

Next shares the genius headboard hack with its Instagram followers too. Writing, ‘Got an idea for a #DIY project? 📸 @grillodesigns created a custom dining bench using our Quinn headboard and we LOVE the clever space she has created. Feeling inspired?’.

And inspired they were indeed. The fans were quick to respond with their appreciation and amazement at the brilliant idea.

‘Such a great idea! Definitely inspired!!’ writes one. ‘Brilliant 💕’ says another simply.

‘What a brill idea!’. ‘Who would have thought it!! 🙌🏻😍’ exclaims another.

‘What a lovely set up 🖤 ‘ says another to show their appreciation.

Buy now: Quinn Headboard, from £75, Next

Medina’s stylish dining area…

‘As we are spending so much more time at home now, I really wanted to find ways to make this dining corner in my home feel more enjoyable for us all – especially now that it is Ramadan and this is mostly where we will be gathering each night to break our fasts.’ Medina writes on one of her posts.

Video Of The Week

‘A lot of the changes I made were down to repurposing things I already had, for example, the paint (from my living room), the bench, and the plywood shelves (scraps of wood from past wood working project). I also swapped out our rectangle table for this round table from Next which has made mealtimes so much more intimate (the previous table is going to be my desk).. What do you think of the new revamped space?’

Ideal Home team answers… ‘We love it!’.

Do you have an Ikea hack to share? We’d love to see it.