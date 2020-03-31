We’ve found THE best DIY painting tip – to change how we decorate our homes forever

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here at Ideal Home we love nothing more than practical tips and hacks to make decorating our homes a little easier. This DIY painting tip is one such hack that we can’t get enough of.

The simple decorating tip was shared by much-admired London Interior & Magazine Stylist Lucy Gough.

Having been an interior stylist for many years it doesn’t surprise us that Lucy has picked up the best tips and tricks of the trade along the way. And this one is belter.

And all your need is a rubber band!

The stylist’s painting tip you need to know…

Lucy shares her top tip with her followers writing, ‘Remember to use my painting tip when you’re doing DIY while in isolation! Put a large rubber band around your paint pot and wipe the brush on the rubber band rather than the side of the pot. No drips!’

How’s that for simple yet ingenious.

‘What a great tip thank you 😍🙌’ one follower is quick to reply.

‘God that’s genius!’ exclaims another. Our thoughts exactly.

Lucy’s helpful tip stops paint accumulating around the side of the tin, or worse still spilling down the sides. (exactly what you see above)

We asked Lucy for her pro tips to using this trick. ‘Make sure you have the thickest band you can find in your kitchen drawer.’ Place it around the tin as she demonstrates.

Once you’re done painting she explains, ‘Just wipe off the band, and then gently remove it. ‘ No mess, no waste and it’s totally free. What’s not to love about this brilliant stylist painting tip?

Lucy works with our uber cool sister magazine Livingetc, helping to create inspiring room sets (see above) to delight the stylish fans.

Thanks to Lucy for allowing us to share her ingenious painting tip with you all.

If you too have any ingenious DIY tips and tricks we’d love for you to share them with us in our Ideal Home Room Clinic Facebook group.

Happy decorating…with zero paint spills in the process.