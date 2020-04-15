We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Along with painted dressers we’re seeing a whole host of upcycled dressing tables too – as DIY furniture projects pick up tremendously right now.

This simple furniture upcycling job is sweeping the nation, as we embrace our extra free time at present to carry out easy home improvements.

Upcycling an old dressing table is a smart way to salvage a dated and unloved piece of otherwise practical bedroom furniture. Great for not creating waste, when discarding old pieces.

Shared on our very own Ideal Home Room Clinic page is this creative transformation by group member Evelyn Windle. She thoughtfully turned an old fashioned console table into an upcycled dressing table to match the rest of her bedroom furniture.

Evelyn’s table before

Evelyn explains, ‘I spotted the console table in a charity shop some weeks ago, and thought it would be just the right size for the bedroom – which was being decorated. The chests were bought years ago in an army surplus shop, and were re-finished and given new knobs.’

‘They were stacked to give more floor space, but that meant losing a surface as a dressing table, hence the need for something else.’

‘The console table was solid wood, but very dark and old fashioned. I sanded it down to bare wood, using paint stripper on the legs. Then oiled it. I like the look of real wood, and we have a wooden headboard in the same tone,’ she explains.

‘The drawer fronts are covered in card to hide the carving, and wrapped in a piece of wallpaper sample. The drawer knobs are just slices of dowel painted white and screwed on. Meant as a temporary fix, but they’re growing on me!’.

After: newly upcycled dressing table

Evelyn kindly shared her newly upcycled dressing table along with the caption, ‘This week’s project – now it matches the other furniture in the bedroom.’ To inspire others to finally tackle their furniture upcycling to-do lists.

She adds, ‘I will eventually have a mirror on the wall to make it more like a dressing table. I also put a shelf on the bottom rails, so that I can store baskets there.’

Upcycled dressing table ideas

From pine to fine in brilliant white, this table now offers a completely different feel to this bedroom.

‘UPCYCLE – my dressing table finally in our bedroom. I can’t say I enjoyed this project, but I am pleased with how it looks. Even with that horrendous carpet – it can’t have ever been nice?! Our bedroom feels like a bedroom now’.

This DIY enthusiast may not have enjoyed the process, but it was well worth it!

Here’s another brilliant example of a dated wood piece, that may have been handed down or found at a car boot sale, being given a modern makeover.

It’s most likely the dark wood just doesn’t sit cohesively with your other furniture and furnishings? But the piece is highly practical, so what do you do? Paint it of course.

This basic pine dressing table looks brand new thanks to a coat of cream furniture paint and glam gold handles.

This was a dressing table, in old fashioned mahogany wood with circular pull handles. A coat of on-trend grey and some sleep new chrome handles and the now desk looks as good as new.

A combination of striking paints and bold wallpaper choices make this upcycled dressing table a real show stopper.

We love this ‘more is more’ approach to breathe new life into a bedroom decor.

A retro dressing table gets a few fetching modern makeover thanks to neon handles.

Do you have a piece of furniture in need of some TLC? Or a complete transformation? There’s no time like the present.