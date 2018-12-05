Dusty Springfield’s house is on sale – and we’re Wishin’ and Hopin’ that the interiors are fab!

The expansive home is on the market for a whopping £14million

Dusty Springfield fever is set to sweep the nation with the news that a biopic of the iconic 60s’ singer’s life begins filming in early 2019. And to keep you topped up on your dose of Dusty until then, we’ve got some amazing pictures of the Art Deco home where she used to live.

The seven-bed, seven-bath home is situated on a charming street in London’s exclusive Holland Park. And it’s certainly got The Look of Love as far as we’re concerned…

Exterior

The broad-fronted house was created a decade ago by combining two terraced houses – one of which Dusty used to live in – and doesn’t it make a statement?

Living Room

A palette of warm tones creates a homely atmosphere in this modern living room. The cinema tripod floor lamp, contemporary fireplace and airplane propeller wall feature add interest.

Kitchen

This spacious eat-in kitchen/breakfast/family room has double doors leading out into the garden. Wooden kitchen cabinetry offsets the chrome fixtures and drop-ceiling lights above the kitchen island beautifully.

Bedroom

White walls provide a blank canvas for this room’s understated furnishings. We love the way the end-of-bed storage box doubles up as a book shelf.

Bathroom

There is so much to love about this bathroom. The trio of mirrors with strip lighting in between, the open-fronted cabinet to house your collection of towels and more, and those chic pair of sinks.

Terrace

We’d know just what to do with ourselves of a morning on this sunny terrace – namely, sit back with a coffee and a good book!

Garden

A small manicured lawn and al fresco dining area are the perfect ingredients for a low maintenance, high-use garden area.

Swimming pool

The lower ground floor is houses a swimming pool, sauna, gym and party room. So whether you’re hosting a soiree or want to kickstart your fitness routine you’ll have everything you need to hand.

Aubrey Walk is on sale with Savills for £14 million

