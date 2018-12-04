Take a tour around this Grade II Listed Medieval Country House in West Sussex

The imposing period property is on the market for £2.75 million

Dating back to as early as 1324, Ecclesden Manor is located in the charming West Sussex village of Angmering.

The seven-bed, three-bath property boasts a wealth of period features that chart it’s history. It also benefits from being set within extensive grounds that feature beautifully manicured gardens, a lake, paddock and woodland.

Ecclesden Manor is situated at the southern edge of the South Downs National Park while also being within easy reach of the seaside towns of Worthing and Littlehampton where a wealth of local amenities can be found.

Exterior

Stone mullioned windows and park-like grounds give the manor an imposing feel while green hedges and a careful arrangement of plants along the exterior wall add vibrancy.

Entranceway

A sweeping staircase, medieval door leading to the garden and Harlequin wallpaper will give any potential buyer a memorable first impression.

Reception Room

One of four principal reception rooms – which all boast Southerly views – this space embodies both cosiness and calm. Panelled wooden walls, an open fireplace and striking gold leaf frieze on the ceiling are complemented by a sofa suite featuring Baroque-style prints.

Kitchen

This spacious kitchen straddles the line between contemporary and classic. Recessed ceiling lights and modern breakfast bar stools are offset by a statement antique-style chandelier, wooden kitchen units and a display of China crockery.

Bedroom

A four-poster bed, large wooden ceiling beam and a walnut chest of drawers leave us in no doubt of this home’s amazing heritage.

Outbuildings

A two storey garden house, two story barn, potting shed/workshop, brick outbuilding and timber framed orangery are all bonus spaces that can be used in a variety of ways.

Ecclesden Manor is on the market with Savills for £2.75 million.

