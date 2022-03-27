We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can now buy a home companion robot that will play with your pets and keep your home protected from break-ins. Family robotics company Enabot has just launched the EBO Air – a spherical little home robot on wheels that uses advanced AI technology.

This smart home security device isn’t something from a sci-fi film, but a practical gadget that helps to keep family members connected. At £178 at Robert Dyas, we think it’s relatively affordable.

Enabot’s EBO Air

The EBO Air is a compact, ball-shaped device that was originally conceived to solve the issue of pet obesity and pet neglect. Now, it’s a lot more, equipped with a 1080p HD camera, SD card, microphone, and facial recognition.

It has a range of uses all aimed at making life easier. You can use it for video calls from the app on Android or iOS devices, or you can simply schedule it to do daily rounds of your house to keep pets company and look out for any suspicious activity.

With infra-red night vision, it can be used as a security camera for 24-hour video recording in your home. Ultimately, it’s designed to give comfort, protection, companionship, and peace of mind.

This compact and nimble home robot is designed with Time of Flight technology so that it will stop before falling down the stairs or off higher surfaces. It won’t have any trouble travelling across rugs, carpets, and wooden floors.

It can wheel, roll, and dance, and when it’s low on battery it will find its way back to its charging station all by itself. It can be connected to your wifi and controlled remotely through the touch of a screen wherever you are, and multiple users can log in at once.

Thanks to its small size, it can reach and monitor all corners of your home.

With the mobile app, parents can remotely interact with their kids and pets, and family members can connect with elderly loved ones from anywhere in the world.

The EBO Air is available now at Amazon, on the Enabot website, Robert Dyas and SND Electrical with prices ranging between £178 and £229.