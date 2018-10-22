Let's take a look behind the scenes in actress Emilia Fox's London home...

Have you been hooked by ITV drama ‘Strangers’? Then perhaps you’ll be intrigued to know what Emilia Fox’s house looks like.

Best known for her longstanding role in Silent Witness, Emilia has had quite the career, kicking off her very first tv appearance as Mr Darcy’s sister in the iconic 1995 Pride & Prejudice mini-series (she was studying at University at the time). She has been kept well occupied of late, with new crime series Strangers, as well as Cornish drama Delicious (co-starring Dawn French). Phew, she’s one busy lady!

But what else do we know about her? Thanks to her Instagram feed, we’ve caught a glimpse into her West London home, which she shares with seven-year-old daughter Rose. Here’s what we’ve learnt…

1. She likes butterflies!

Fox has described herself as a bit of a magpie, with an eye for vintage home trimmings. Her hallway is very homely and a little bohemian, featuring striking butterfly prints and a decorative frame filled with postcards, photos and mementos. Svour her feed and you’ll find more evidence of her passion for winged insects.

2. She’s happy in the kitchen

Emilia dated chef Marco Pierre White for three years back in 2012, and perhaps some of his culinary prowess rubbed off on her… is that a lasagne we spy atop the oven?

Although she previously turned down the chance to appear on Celebrity Masterchef, Fox did partake in a cooking lesson at the Good Housekeeping Institute a few years ago.

Whatever her cooking abilities, we love this picture of her goofing around in the kitchen with her daughter.

3. She’s got green fingers

Fox has previously talked to the Telegraph about how she transformed her home’s concrete outdoor area into a lush cottage-style garden, filled with sweet peas, roses, lavender and jasmine. Impressive.

Gardening is one of the actress’s great passions, and flowers feature a fair bit on her Insta feed.

4. She’s a little quirky

No plain white bathroom for Emilia. This shelfie shows off an enviable array of pampering products photographed against a vintage-y tile (or wallpaper?) background, featuring shells, starfish, and – aha!– more butterflies.

5. She goes BIG on birthdays

Not gonna lie, we’d like to see more of this room, but it is entirely swamped with cards and gifts. Through the balloons and bunting we discern that the Fox home is a colourful one, with lots of kitsch touches (like the retro turquoise clock on the windowsill).

6. Dog Dolly is an important part of the family

She’s got the most beautiful dog bed, which takes pride of place next to the range cooker…

Follow @emiliarosefox on Instagram for more sneak peaks into her cosy home and idyllic cottage garden.