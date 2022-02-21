We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Often overlooked household features such as double-glazing and roof insulation are creeping up first-time homebuyers’ wishlist in 2022 according to a survey by a mortgage broker.

Homebuyers’ wishlist 2022 – Energy Efficiency

A survey, carried out among 1,001 first time buyers in the UK, revealed that the top feature first-time buyer’s wanted from their homes was a modern kitchen. However, double glazed windows and roof insulation were also in the top three features buyers wanted.

While double glazing isn’t a new fixture on buyers wish lists, what these two features have in common is ensuring that a home is energy efficient. If you had previously been overlooking energy efficiency when hunting for a home, First Mortgage’s compliance director, David McGrail says it really should be top of home buyers wishlists in 2022.

‘I’d strongly encourage all buyers, who are looking to move shortly to consider the practical, often overlooked features such as double glazing, roof and cavity wall insulation,’ says David. ‘Having a home that is energy efficient is going to become more important than ever this year as the price of heating rises to levels not seen before, it is important that our homes are keeping the warmth in.’

‘When looking to buy you should be looking at what the home has in place already that will help with the energy efficiency of the property. Estate agents will be able to let you know what the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating the home has. A good rating could save you hundreds per year in energy bills.’

‘It can be difficult sometimes, particularly when it’s your first home to get over-excited and be wowed by aesthetics, rather than delving into the bare bones of the investment you are about to make,’ adds David.