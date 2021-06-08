This expert-approved fan positioning trick will help keep your room cool during the heatwave

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s to get our hands on a good fan before we truly feel we need one. If you’re currently doing all you can to keep your home cool but still working up a sweat from changing the TV channel, an expert at Meaco has a fan-tastic tip.

There’s absolutely nothing worse than being too hot at night, and it could be that you don’t have the correct fan position. If you’re struggling to get enough rest, we’ve got loads of advice on how to keep a bedroom cool during hot weather.

Expert fan positioning trick

We asked Chris Michael, Director at fan, heater, and dehumidifier retailer Meaco, for his advice on keeping a room cool, and he shared the correct fan position for circulating plenty of cool air.

‘A great way to reduce the temperature of the room if you have two windows in the room is to position one fan pointing out of one window to push the hot air out and another fan at another window pulling cooler air in,’ he says.

‘This is especially effective at the end of the day when outdoor temperatures tend to be cooler than indoor temperatures,’ Chris adds. He also says that keeping your fan clean will influence its performance and help it last a lot longer.

It can be particularly hard to cool down a south-facing room that gets lots of sunlight, or an upstairs room with lots of windows. ‘In terms of cooling a room, our fans have a big advantage because they can move all of the air in the room by bouncing it off the walls and ceilings so that you get a more even movement of all of the air in the room,’ Chris says.

‘Everyone in the room benefits and not just those in the direct airflow.’

If your curtains aren’t blocking out the light – and heat – enough, take a look at our bedroom curtain ideas piece.

