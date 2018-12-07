Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 has been revealed…are you a fan?

The colour experts have spoken... Living Coral is the colour forecast to enrich the year ahead

Each year Pantone, leaders in all things colour, predict a shade that will be the next BIG thing in the world of interiors. The Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 is Living Coral, described as ‘an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone.’

The carefully selected colour is so much more than just a shade to paint walls with. It’s about how that colour makes us feel, and the atmosphere it creates when integrated into our homes.

Pantone colour of the year 2019

‘Colour enhances and influences the way we experience life,’ explains Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. ‘As a shade that affirms life through a dual role of energising and nourishing. Pantone 16-1546 Living Coral reinforces how colours can embody our collective experience. While reflecting what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time.’

The expert colourists don’t make this decision lightly – they take into account influences in the world of interiors, fashion, design, travel and current socio-economic conditions.

In 2016, Pantone broke with tradition and chose two key colours to represent the year – Serenity and Rose Quartz. The gentle pink and blue were selected to show the need for peace and harmony in a chaotic world.

Pantone’s Color of the Year plays a huge role in influencing fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design.

Will you be living with Living Coral in 2019?