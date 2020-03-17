Trending:

Could the FlyLady cleaning technique be the next Marie Kondo method?

Thinking about decluttering but feeling overwhelmed by the thought? This new approach could be the one for you.
Lizzie Thomson

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Cleanliness is on all of our minds at the moment (especially with many of us working from home), but it seems a new cleaning technique is gaining popularity.

    Related: This Morning’s cleaning expert reveals how to protect you home from Covid-19

    Of course, over the past few years we’ve all grown familiar with the decluttering techniques of Marie Kondo, who champions the view that you should get rid of anything that no longer ‘sparks joy’.

    But now there appears to be a new face who is encouraging a different way to declutter and she goes by the name of Marla Cilley, aka FlyLady – a nickname given to her for her love of fly fishing.

    What is the FlyLady technique?

    Image credit: Trevor Richards

    FlyLady suggests 15-minute housework intervals, so that cleaning doesn’t get too overwhelming. Her technique is becoming more and more popular, too, as searches for the ‘FlyLady technique’ have risen by 40 per cent on Pinterest, whereas Marie Kondo searches are down by 80 per cent.

    The process starts with these small, manageable cleaning intervals – which she calls BabySteps. Marla sends out email tips to her subscribers for 28 days – the amount of time she believes is needed for a habit to be created.

    View this post on Instagram

    Dear Friends, Time really does FLY when you are having fun! I cannot believe that it has been twenty years since we started our FlyLady Group. Never in a million years did I ever dream that we would have 100 members much less the almost a million members that we have in our email group, Facebook and Twitter You are all a gift to me. I never knew what I wanted to be when I grew up until God’s Breezes brought you into my life! As we have grown God has sent me people to help me to help you. We didn’t have a goal to create a business. The FLY Shop was created from your needs. I want to thank everyone for their love and support. Robert and I are committed to keeping our message free for every one. When you purchase tools from our FLY Shop you help us to accomplish this and to pay the people who help me help you. Our FLY Crew loves you as I do. I have done most every job they do except drive the forklift! LOL I am blessed to have these people who FREE me up to write and mentor you! Without them I would not be able to do what God put me here to do. Thank you for being the most important part of our FLY Family! Today I thank God for giving me my purpose in life and for sending good people to help me and most of all for you! Our sails are up and we are ready to go where God’s Breezes send us! I love you all! FlyLady

    A post shared by Flylady (@the_flylady) on

    Once this period is over, she offers advice on decluttering. All with the mantra of taking it a step at a time and doing it in small, manageable chunks.

    This includes cleaning methods such as the ‘ ’27-Fling Boogie’ – a technique of discarding 27 unnecessary items around the house as quickly as possible. She also has a ‘Hot Spot Fire Drill’ – a process of getting rid of your go-to clutter pile, like the chair you throw your clothes onto every day.

    Related: The coronavirus-related household craze we are REALLY not sure about

    reusable loo roll

    What’s FlyLady’s aim?

    The main takeaway from the FlyLady technique is that cleaning, housework and decluttering shouldn’t take over your life. Instead, it can be broken up into smaller bite-sized chunks.

    She also lives by her FLY acronym ‘Finally Loving Yourself’ and thinks it’s important to follow these three rules:

    1. Don’t sweat the small stuff; what doesn’t matter, doesn’t matter.

    2. Laugh everyday. Even if it is at yourself.

    3. Love like there is no tomorrow.

    Sounds good to us!

    All the latest from Ideal Home