Cleanliness is on all of our minds at the moment (especially with many of us working from home), but it seems a new cleaning technique is gaining popularity.

Of course, over the past few years we’ve all grown familiar with the decluttering techniques of Marie Kondo, who champions the view that you should get rid of anything that no longer ‘sparks joy’.

But now there appears to be a new face who is encouraging a different way to declutter and she goes by the name of Marla Cilley, aka FlyLady – a nickname given to her for her love of fly fishing.

What is the FlyLady technique?

FlyLady suggests 15-minute housework intervals, so that cleaning doesn’t get too overwhelming. Her technique is becoming more and more popular, too, as searches for the ‘FlyLady technique’ have risen by 40 per cent on Pinterest, whereas Marie Kondo searches are down by 80 per cent.

The process starts with these small, manageable cleaning intervals – which she calls BabySteps. Marla sends out email tips to her subscribers for 28 days – the amount of time she believes is needed for a habit to be created.

Once this period is over, she offers advice on decluttering. All with the mantra of taking it a step at a time and doing it in small, manageable chunks.

This includes cleaning methods such as the ‘ ’27-Fling Boogie’ – a technique of discarding 27 unnecessary items around the house as quickly as possible. She also has a ‘Hot Spot Fire Drill’ – a process of getting rid of your go-to clutter pile, like the chair you throw your clothes onto every day.

What’s FlyLady’s aim?

The main takeaway from the FlyLady technique is that cleaning, housework and decluttering shouldn’t take over your life. Instead, it can be broken up into smaller bite-sized chunks.

She also lives by her FLY acronym ‘Finally Loving Yourself’ and thinks it’s important to follow these three rules:

1. Don’t sweat the small stuff; what doesn’t matter, doesn’t matter.

2. Laugh everyday. Even if it is at yourself.

3. Love like there is no tomorrow.

Sounds good to us!