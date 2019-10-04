Making a will is one of those jobs we know we should prioritise and yet often never get round to. However, it’s the only way that you can ensure your property and valuables end up in the right hands when you pass away.

So if you’ve been putting it off, and you’re aged over 55, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has an urgent news flash for you, which should spur you into action.

Free Wills Month

‘This month is Free Wills Month if you’re aged over 55,’ he announced on Friday’s This Morning.

‘Now it’s a solicitor drafted will – that’s the gold standard,’ explains Martin. ‘It’s slightly different to the Will Aid I recently mentioned – that happens in November and you need to book early. There, you pay a £100 donation to charity and you can be any age to get the will. ‘

‘This is Free Wills Month, for over 55s only,’ Martin continues. ‘Charities pay solicitors in the hopes that you will leave them a bequest. That means leave them something in your will.’

‘There are 10,000 of these available in much of England but not in London or Kent and also not in Scotland, as then they have Free Wills Month in March in those areas.’

‘Do check it out though as it could be a great way to get a free will.’

How to apply

To do as Martin says and check it out, you need to go to the Free Wills Month website. There, enter your name, phone number and location to find one of the participating solicitor firms near you.

You’ll then be able to book an appointment with said solicitor’s firm, using their services free of charge. However, it’s strongly encouraged that you leave a donation to a charity, as Martin mentions.

Mind, The Dogs Trust, The British Heart Foundation and The Royal National Lifeboats Institution are among the charities you could support. You just need to include a donation in your will.

If you love your home and everything in it, and want to make sure the right thing happens to it when you pass away, having an up to date will written by a solicitor will make sure that your wishes are respected. At the same time, your loved ones won’t have to make any painful decisions or face any legal battles. We think it’s a no brainer – don’t you?