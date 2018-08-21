This French-style manor house is closer to home than you might think

Tamara Kelly
By

Location is everything, but what if the location feels a thousand miles away from where it actually is?

Manor Farm is a Grade II-listed Queen Anne village house set in stunning walled gardens and grounds. Said walled gardens look like an idyllic plot in the South of France, but are in fact in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Manor Farm is a wonderful six bedroom family house, currently on the market with Savills. Beautifully presented throughout, the lucky buyer can move in immediately and start enjoying the good life.

See what this wonderful Wiltshire home has to offer…

Exterior

Manor Farm in Little Somerford

Image credit: Savills

Manor Farm’s exterior is what initially oozes the charm of a beautiful French farmhouse. The distressed paint and rambling roses only add to its appeal.

Manor Farm

Image credit: Savills

A generous courtyard provides ample space for outdoor entertaining, and we’re inspired by the blue-painted woodwork, which pops against the red brick.

Manor Farm

Image credit: Savills

The gardens are awash with beautiful, fragrance roses.

Hallway

Manor Farm hallway

Image credit: Savills

A statement Lewis & Wood wallpaper dominates the entrance hall. The original flagstone flooring is in-keeping with rustic farmhouse style.

Kitchen

Manor farm kitchen

Image credit: Savills

The large family kitchen is traditional in style, featuring a farmhouse favourite – the mighty Aga.

Living room

Manor Farm Whiltshire

Image credit: Savills

Large sash windows and original shutters add period character to the living room. The current furniture choices are very traditional, as you’d expect from country manor house.

Manor Farm

Image credit: Savills

An elegant French bed takes pride of place in the master bedroom, set against a pretty patterned backdrop.

Grounds

Manor Farm

Image credit: Savills

A heated swimming pool and pool house with changing rooms and a tennis court add to the holiday home vibe.

With summers like the one we’re currently enjoying a cool pool is a good added extra.

Manor Farm

Image credit: Savills

The wondrous grounds to wander around. Manor Farm also boasts a range of outbuildings, including a two bedroom cottage with its own private garden and a large barn, which is used as an artist’s studio.

Fancy living the château dream a little closer to home? This property could be the one for you.

