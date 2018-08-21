This French-style manor house is closer to home than you might think

Location is everything, but what if the location feels a thousand miles away from where it actually is?

Manor Farm is a Grade II-listed Queen Anne village house set in stunning walled gardens and grounds. Said walled gardens look like an idyllic plot in the South of France, but are in fact in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

We love chocolate box cottages! Is this the perfect chocolate box cottage?

Manor Farm is a wonderful six bedroom family house, currently on the market with Savills. Beautifully presented throughout, the lucky buyer can move in immediately and start enjoying the good life.

See what this wonderful Wiltshire home has to offer…

Exterior

Manor Farm’s exterior is what initially oozes the charm of a beautiful French farmhouse. The distressed paint and rambling roses only add to its appeal.

A generous courtyard provides ample space for outdoor entertaining, and we’re inspired by the blue-painted woodwork, which pops against the red brick.

The gardens are awash with beautiful, fragrance roses.

Hallway

A statement Lewis & Wood wallpaper dominates the entrance hall. The original flagstone flooring is in-keeping with rustic farmhouse style.

Get the look

Buy now: Adam’s Eden Wallpaper, from £65, Lewis & Wood

Kitchen

The large family kitchen is traditional in style, featuring a farmhouse favourite – the mighty Aga.

Living room

Large sash windows and original shutters add period character to the living room. The current furniture choices are very traditional, as you’d expect from country manor house.

An elegant French bed takes pride of place in the master bedroom, set against a pretty patterned backdrop.

Grounds

A heated swimming pool and pool house with changing rooms and a tennis court add to the holiday home vibe.

With summers like the one we’re currently enjoying a cool pool is a good added extra.

The wondrous grounds to wander around. Manor Farm also boasts a range of outbuildings, including a two bedroom cottage with its own private garden and a large barn, which is used as an artist’s studio.

Take a tour: Own the Great British Bake Off house! Harptree Court is up for sale

Fancy living the château dream a little closer to home? This property could be the one for you.