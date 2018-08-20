Who fancies a game of guess the price tag?

How good are you at judging the price of property? Here we have Aller Green Farm – a charming detached stone cottage, with all mod cons, located in a charming and quintessentially English Dorset village.

How much do you reckon it’s on the market for? £1 million? Maybe more?

Well, if you agreed, you’d be out by quite a margin. This dream home in Lower Ansty, Dorchester, can be yours for a relatively modest £685,000 through Savills. And you never know, the owners might even be open to offers!

Believed to date back to the 1700s, it’s a house full of character and period features. Like the freshly thatched roof and stone-and-brick facade. But there are also some very contemporary twists to enjoy, which we’ll get to later.

Sitting room

This is the oldest part of the cottage and stays cosy all year round thanks to fireplaces at either end of the room. Its exposed ceiling timbers and engineered oak floors have been here for centuries.

Redecorate your own home with our fabulous living room ideas

Kitchen

Two years ago, the current owners embarked on a total renovation of the building, adding a contemporary two-floor rear extension.

It houses this large kitchen with solid-wood freestanding units, a four oven electric Aga and sliding glass doors leading out to the garden.

Exterior

The new part of the building has been clad in timber, reflecting its rural setting. The mature, well stocked gardens is bordered by open farmland beyond. It really is the best of country living.

Studio

You’ll be fighting over who gets the run of this spacious studio. It’s large enough to serve as guest accommodation – we’d be happy to pay to stay here for a long weekend!

Or it could serve as a great playroom for children, allowing you to enjoy tranquility in the main house.

Bedroom

Back inside the main house, and in the old part of the property there are two pretty bedrooms. A third master and en suite is part of the new extension. It even has its own balcony overlooking the garden.

Love looking around properties? Take a wander around picturesque Roundhouse Barn in Cornwall

This really is a perfect country retreat – and potentially, a good business opportunity. Anyone want to chip in with us?!