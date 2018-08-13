The country's most famous tent was once pitched in its grounds

You’re going to need a lot of dough. But if you want to buy the Somerset estate informally known as the Great British Bake Off house, now’s your chance. Yes, Harptree Court, where some very talented bakers have entertained with their croquembouches and soggy bottoms, is up for sale for £4.65 million through Savills.

Exterior

Set in more than 50 acres, the impressive country pile has a fabulous location in the Chew Valley. Yet despite it’s very rural location, the city of Bristol and its international airport are on the doorstep.

Grounds

Bake Off fans will instantly recognise the lush, verdant grounds of Harptree Court. Mel and Sue were often seen delivering quips to camera beside this lake.

And of course it’s the playground of some very cheeky squirrels. Off in the distance, you’ll see Chew Valley Lake, a hub of fishing, sailing and bird watching.

Built in 1797, the house has been owned by the same family since 1920, and serves as a B&B throughout the year.

Kitchen

Mary, Sue, Mel and Paul would often take shelter in the main house in bad weather. According to the Telegraph, Mary liked to warm up next to the Aga, while Sue would often be found in here, making the tea.

It’s apt that the units coordinate with the pastel blue scheme inside the tent.

Sitting rooms

The main living areas are traditional in style. It’s good to see that, like Marry Berry, the owners are the fan of a statement floral – remember THAT Zara bomber jacket?!

Despite its vast proportions, this really feels like a cosy and much-loved home. A warming hearth, cheerful blue sofas and family photographs add to its charm.

Corridor

There are period features and antiques everywhere, but make no mistake, this doesn’t make the property feel old-fashioned. The white walls are clean and contemporary, while skylights fill this corridor with sunshine.

Bedroom

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to places to rest your head. There are nine bedrooms in the main house – this master has an ensuite and double aspect views of the gardens.

Treehouse

Expect visitors to make a beeline for the famous Bake Off bridge. The cute treehouse beyond is currently rented out to holidaymakers.

Laundry Cottage and stable yard

Set within the stable yard, the two-bed Laundry Cottage offers another rental opportunity. All this is included in the price.

Whether or not you have a passion for Bake Off – or even baking – you’ve got to admit that this is one showstopper of a property. We wonder if Mary or Paul will put in an offer?!