Looking to make a lasting impression with your hallway decor? After seeing this impressive transformation you’ll be ordering Frenchic paint and a tile stencil on next day delivery! The only extra thing you’ll need is patience.

It’s so impressive, and even more so by the fact it cost roughly £19 in total.

Vivienne Bowerbank, a married mum of two who works for the emergency services, decided to revamp her hallway. She’s given the small space a splash of paint, and with that a ‘wow’ factor – that it certainly didn’t have before.

Vivienne’s hallway before

Even for a small surface space, replacing laminate wooden flooring is not cheap. Rather than paying out for expensive new flooring Vivienne transformed her hallway using Frenchic paint.

Telling Latest Deals, ‘My sister had told me about a paint called Frenchic which has no smell and is non-toxic – which you can paint over virtually anything.’

‘I became a fan in their forum and enjoyed seeing what other people were doing and the colours used.’ Inspired she set to work…

Hallway floor painted in Frenchic

‘After seeing another Frenchic user achieve a floor stencilling, I wanted to attempt it on my hallway.’ Describing the space as having, ‘old chipped laminate flooring’. Remarking, ‘I figured if it turned out awful, I’d just buy some vinyl flooring instead.’

Vivienne prepped the floor by giving it a coat of the Alfresco paint. She kept things cheap by using what was leftover after painting her kitchen.

‘I began by painting the floor in ‘Swanky Pants’ with a small roller. Once dry, I started the stencil with the ‘Blackjack’ colour.’

‘I ordered a stencil for £8 from eBay. I visited my local stockist and bought the Frenchic stencil brush and some Blackjack 750ml tins and still had leftover Swanky Pants from painting the kitchen.’

‘I did it each time my toddler went for his two-hour afternoon nap,’ she explains. ‘Sometimes a few stencils when he went to bed as it was impossible to do when he was awake.’

Frenchic stencilled hallway floor

Rightly so Vivienne is so happy with how her hallway has turned out. ‘I could have opted for vinyl flooring which was going to cost me around £100 plus labour. But it cost me just my time and roughly £19 to complete my floor.’

Could your hallway do with a tile-style makeover?