What did you get when you moved into your home. A card? A bottle of fizz? A pot plant? But that just won’t do if you’re Queen Elizabeth II and you’re picking out a gift for your grandson. So when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move into their new home Frogmore Cottage in March, as is widely reported, they will be receiving a very special housewarming present from Her Majesty.

We’re sure the money-can’t buy gift will be especially appreciated by house-proud Meghan, as she puts the finishing touches to what are sure to be breathtaking looks.

What housewarming gift did the Queen give Meghan and Harry?

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan and Harry have been told they can choose artwork from the Queen’s private collection to hang in their new home. ‘Meghan and Harry have been told they can choose some artwork for Frogmore Cottage,’ says the publication’s source. ‘They have been presented with a list of paintings that would be available to them and they are making up their minds as to what they would like.’

This won’t be an easy task. The Royal Collection, as it’s officially know, is one of the largest private art collections in the world. Largely been formed since the Restoration of the Monarchy in 1660, it’s made up of hundreds of thousands of pieces – from paintings and drawings to ceramics, textiles and furniture.

Highlights of the collection include 600 drawings by Leonardo Da Vinci, more than 100 works by Canaletto, and a few Michelangelos. And then there are the more recent acquisitions from renowned sculptor Anish Kapoor, illustrator Quentin Blake and photographer David Bailey.

What art did Prince Harry buy for Meghan when they first started dating?

Luckily, Prince Harry, at least, is a bit of an art fan. It’s reported he splurged thousands of pounds on a diptych of painting called Everybody Needs Somebody To Love as an early gift to Meghan. The artist, Van Donna, was understandably thrilled!

You can buy your own art by Van Donna at Walton Fine Arts. We wonder what works Harry’s paintings might be hanging alongside, very soon?

When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move into Frogmore Cottage?

The Telegraph has reported that ‘The couple will move to the Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Estate, early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child in the Spring.’ It’s widely expected that this will be in March, when the work to transform the rooms from staff quarters to a 10-bedroom family home will be complete. It’s perfect timing for the couple, who are expecting their first child in early April.

A spokesperson tells the paper, ‘Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.’