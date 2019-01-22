Meghan Markle just hosted brunch using this tea set – and you can snap it up from £8!

What a royally good deal!

What we wouldn’t give to be personally invited for a cup of tea and a natter with the ever elegant Meghan Markle. We have no idea what we’d discuss over some fancy finger sandwiches and a cup of the finest Earl Grey (motherhood, her amazing calligraphy skills, Harry’s facial hair…?!) but it would be far from dull!

And for one of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends, this is exactly the scenario that played out over the weekend, as the call came in from mum-to-be Meghan to join her for brunch at home. Sharing a snap of the mid-morning spread on his Instagram Meghan’s makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin over the weekend, gushed: ‘Back to our Tig days…❤️ Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!’

Meghan’s loyal following of fans went wild for the rare insight into the 37-year-old’s personal life and couldn’t help but get excited over the offering that included avocado on toast and tea.

One eagle-eyed commentator wrote: ‘They look like Fortnum & Mason chocolate truffles (and packaging!) if I’m not mistaken :)’ While another added: ‘the Soho Home teapot!!!’ A third continued: ‘#LOVE the plates!’

And for those who couldn’t join what looks like the most coveted celebrity BFF meet up of the year so far, the good news is you can recreate the set up at home using the exact tea pot featured. It’s part of Soho Home’s County House collection, where pieces start from an affordable £8.

Country House Teapot, Large

This stoneware teapot is perfect for everyday supping and as its hand glazed, each tea pot will have very subtly different tonal variations.

Buy Now: Country House Teapot, Large, £35, Soho Home