As the property market opens up again, if you’re looking to put your house on the market it could be worth your while painting your front door first. It could in fact be worth up to £4000!

That’s right, new research reveals the difference a front door colour can make to your homes value.

To give homeowners an advantage when selling their home Sell House Fast looked at potential aspects that could affect the value of a property. The housing experts found one of the key elements to affect the value of a house is the colour of your front door!

So which colour front door adds the most value to a property? The research revealed blue is the most valuable front door colour to have, adding an average of £4,000.

Shortly behind blue is white , which adds roughly £3,400 to the value of a house.

Unsurprisingly brown is the least valuable, decreasing property value by an average of £700. Baring colour influence in mind a property expert advises those looking to sell to avoid ‘extreme colours’ and keep things ‘neutral’.

‘Extreme colours for doors are great if you want to inject your personality into your property but aren’t great for selling houses’ points out Alex Willcocks of Burbeck Interiors. ‘I would recommend painting your front door a neutral colour. Or for a more modern property, opt for a more contemporary style as a focal point.’

Intrigued by the findings, the research looked into the psychology behind different door colours.

‘Colour is a powerful tool to communicate action, influence choice and even change people’s mood. It can even influence physiological reactions,’ explains Lee Chambers MSc MBPsS, an Environmental Psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant who helped with the study.

‘While in office design, we use green in regenerative environments, and blue in productive environments. The colour of your front door can influence a buyers initial perception. Our eyes are drawn to entrance points, so a front door is often one of the first things we notice.’

To determine the results the research analysed over 1,000 properties on Zoopla, based in the UK. All with 3 bedrooms and a garden, and calculated the average price. 10 properties of each door colour were picked, at random, to see if there was a price difference on average.