This is the colour you should paint your home to boost your chances of selling it

Learning that there's a paint colour that will sell your home may seem a little too good to be true. After all, there's a lot involved in the selling process. Not only do you need to deal with estate agents, finances and viewings, but you’re also likely searching for your own, next dream home in the process, too!

But of course, one of the most important things when selling your home is ensuring that the property is attractive to potential buyers – and part of that is allowing them to envision themselves in the home, as it is.

Keeping the space clean, tidy and free from clutter is one part of achieving this, but the style of your home is another vital element. And one simple way to ensure that you can sell your home more easily, is to paint it in a colour that will be appealing to almost all possible buyers.

The colour to paint your home if you want to sell it

While you might personally love a bright, colourful wall, most experts tend to agree that neutral paint is the way to go if you are preparing your home for viewings.

Recent research from Samsung (opens in new tab) found that a large portion of people would prefer rooms to be painted specifically in a light grey, to provide that blank canvas that potential homebuyers love.

In the survey, 30% of people said they’d be more likely to buy a home if the kitchen and living room were painted in this colour (two of the most important rooms), suggesting that light grey is a great way to go if you want your home to be universally attractive. As such, it may be helpful to peruse grey living room ideas, and grey kitchen ideas, before popping your property on the market.

'Greys are a very on trend colour and have been for a while, but keep it light,' advises Matt Marsh, who runs ROK Marsh Estate Agents (opens in new tab) in Portsmouth. 'Bold colours may look appealing, but only to a select audience and can be perceived as hard work to change.'

(Image credit: BC Designs)

But light grey isn’t your only option. Other property and colour experts agree that neutrals in generally are usually a very safe bet – they're one of the biggest paint trends of 2023 for a reason!

'There are generally two things a potential buyer wishes for: a sense of space, and the ability to move straight in,' explains Sam Greig, Senior Designer at Swoon (opens in new tab). 'A fresh coat of paint can achieve both of these desires relatively easily, but it’s essential to stick to a light, airy, neutral tone.'

'Now is not the time to get creative! If you’re struggling to pick a colour, my advice is always stick with neutrals or white paint. It’s fresh, clean-looking, and emanates space – everyone can live with white.'

'If you’re looking to sell your home, you can never go wrong with neutral and earthy tones – in this instance, less really is more,' agrees Jo Winston, Sales and Marketing Director at St. Modwen Homes (opens in new tab).

'Opting for softer hues such as white, beiges, greys, or even off-white helps create a palette that prospective buyers know is cohesive, enabling them to envision the potential without them immediately feeling like they have to make a change.'

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

However, Matt from ROK Marsh Estate Agents explained that there's no need to eschew colour all together. Instead, he suggests that you 'add accents of colour with pictures and furnishings to bring the house to life - that way people can envision the way they'd decorate the house themselves'

However, one estate agent insisted that if you love colour, and can't bring yourself to embrace neutrals, going bold when painting your walls can still prove to be very fruitful – even if it is riskier.

'Personally, I think it’s always better to make a statement than opt for something blander, because that will generate a response from the buyer,' says Jeremy Leaf, (opens in new tab) north London estate agent and a former RICS residential chairman.

'It is good to generate a response, even if it’s the buyer saying they don’t like the lime green walls.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachel Smith)

That said, when decorating your home for selling, playing up to its natural strengths and weaknesses is key.

'One colour doesn’t fit all, and it’s more a question of choosing a design or colour scheme that fits with the age and type of property you are selling,' explains real estate agent Jeremy.

'If you have a big room, you can be a bit more adventurous, but in a smaller space, be conservative. If you have a small, gloomy room, then painting it in a dark colour for example, is not going to help.'