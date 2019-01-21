Fantastico! Step inside TV chef Gino D’Acampo’s stunning Hertfordshire home

He's one of the kings of daytime TV, and its looks like he's living like a royal, too...

With his bubbly personality, Italian charm and prowess in the kitchen, chef Gino D’Acampo has been winning TV audiences over for more than a decade.

More celebrity homes: Fearne Cotton gives fans a tour of her ‘Happy’ family home

But although we already know he’s natural in front of the cameras and a culinary whizz, we wonder whether the 42-year-old can add interior designer to his list of accomplishments.

Let’s step inside the home he shares with wife of 16 years Jessica, and children Luciano, 17, Rocco, 14, and Mia, six and find out…

Gino’s made the most of the period features

There is so much to love about this homage to Georgian architecture. From the parquet flooring to the column-flanked fireplace surround to the plush red velvet sofa. And it doesn’t stop there.

The huge oil painting, wall-mounted chandeliers and antique storage cabinet make us feel like we’ve just stepped out of a Jane Austen novel. And yes that is a Fortnum & Mason hamper you can spy in the corner!

The kitchen is the heart of the home, obviously!

We should be saying ‘awww’ over this sweet moment of father son bonding, but instead we’re saying ‘ooh’ to that granite worktop and that lovely shade of olive green paint (second image along) on the walls.

This food combo may be questionable, but the French doors leading out to the garden and the sunny window seat definitely get the seal of approval.

There are some great spots for relaxing

We’d be lulled to sleep in no time in this cosy panelled room. The delectable tipples stored in those crystal decanters probably serve as the perfect bedtime nightcap for grown ups too.

Small touches such as the vase of flowers in one corner and small figurines help to personalise the space.

Gino loves a pop of pattern

We know this Christmas morning snap is black and white, but it does show us that the dad-of-four isn’t afraid to play with pattern…

Video Of The Week

…well sometimes! A classic wooden bed frame is a timeless investment that can be dressed up with bedding to suit any scheme.

It’s a puppy palace

Gino’s two dogs look super relaxed on that porch and we can just imagine a spell dozing in that egg chair would do the same for us.

Which aspect of Gino’s home do you like best?