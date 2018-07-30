Cosy up your home in time for Autumn with a carpet in the neutral of the moment

We’re creeping towards the end of summer now, which means getting our heads around the onset of shorter, cooler days. Embrace the changing of the seasons by considering how to cosy up your home. And what could be cosier than kicking off your shoes and padding around on thick, soft carpet? Brintons’ new Perpetual Textures collection makes us want to do just that.

Combining discreet geometric patterns with a foolproof grey palette, Brintons has opted for their trademark blend of 80 per cent wool and 20 per cent nylon. The range has been inspired by the textural geometry of chenille, corded and tweed fabric, and is simultaneously plush and brillantly hardwearing.

Bedford grey carpet

Made from a mix of wool and nylon, Brintons’ Bedford carpet is super durable. While the pattern is quite jazzy, a subtle combination of grey and white ensures it’ll work with more or less any colour scheme – including purple, which is another of this year’s big home trends.

Celestial Cord grey carpet

Featuring a similar grey hue, Celestial Cord’s barely-there print makes it a good choice for the pattern-wary. It showcases the collection’s innovative 3D effect, as well as its zen Japanese influence.

Layered Herringbone grey carpet

Brintons’ Layered Herringbone carpet is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms and hallways. Lighten the look in summer with white bedlinen. Then add soft lighting, sumptuous cushions and plenty of blankets for a snug look come winter.

Isochrone grey carpet

‘Isochrone’ refers to lines on a map, and there is something slightly hypnotic about the maze-like pattern on this carpet. A calming use of grey stops it from looking too busy, and it works brilliantly paired with other natural materials, like wood and marble.

The full collection can be seen at Brintons, and costs from £59.99 per sq m.

Which one is your favourite?