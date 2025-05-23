Forget beige, trend experts are calling this year's most popular pattern the 'new neutral'

Are stripes the new neutral this season? Trend experts say yes, and it has never been easier to nail this timeless trend.

I don’t know about you, but stripes are the timeless print I’ve been seeing everywhere this year, from the runways to the homes of my favourite influencers and the high street. There’s no doubt that stripe drenching is hot this season, but it’s also more than a flash in the pan trend.

Recently, experts at John Lewis dubbed stripes as the new neutral, after seeing sales of their striped designs skyrocket. However, it's not the first time we've heard them called a 'neutral'.

Stripes are a playful yet timeless pattern that can be styled with anything, even other patterns. Here’s how that works in practice.

When thinking of a decorating with neutrals , it’s fairly unlikely you’re going to think of anything patterned. At a push, you think green or even pastel lilac can be a new neutral. But stripes are a classic design choice for good reason. Stripes are quietly confident, pairing with anything.

‘Stripes really are the new neutral, they’re fresh, joyful, and incredibly versatile. We’re seeing a real surge in customers choosing striped blinds and curtains, and I think it’s because stripes bring life to a space without overpowering it,’ says Victoria Robinson, trend expert and product manager at Hillarys .

‘What makes them timeless is their ability to shape-shift, from classic deckchair stripes to sleek pinstripes for a more tailored look, or even bold zig-zags for something more playful. Wide, painterly stripes can add drama, while narrow ones offer subtle sophistication.’

Stripes are a pattern with longevity, lasting longer than any other home decor trend. Because of this, they feel a little bit retro and nostalgic, but their popularity keeps them contemporary and fresh.

‘Stripes have stood the test of time, retaining their popularity as a simple yet versatile pattern able to fit varying styles. From nautical to art deco, stripes can be applied to any aesthetic, while also suiting multiple rooms, from a bathroom to a bedroom.'

'They allow for customisation, with pinstripes or bulkier lines both popular and classic patterns, or you can change the colours you are using to make them a timeless staple,’ says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy .

‘Stripes are often two-colour blocks that can easily be paired with anything, and unlike some other patterns, they tend to be fairly neutral, so they can transcend many different styles. Their versatility is also an appealing factor, as you can opt for neutral coloured stripes on a wall, for example, while embracing bolder colours on a cushion to create a statement look. Or think of matching a beige and cream striped sofa with a green textured throw and floral cushions,’ suggests Dayana.

The best thing about stripes is that they work with any colour palette , and if you’re feeling unsure about bold swathes of colour, the good news is that you can opt for more traditionally neutral colours to complete the look.

‘When it comes to colour, we’re seeing a real move towards earthy, sun-washed tones, think clay, sage, ochre and terracotta, alongside classic navy and soft neutrals which never go out of style. Candy colours like blush pink and sky blue are also coming through, especially in kids’ rooms or family spaces,’ says Victoria.

‘For styling, don’t be afraid to mix stripes with other patterns like checks or florals. The key is to keep a consistent colour palette so everything feels cohesive. Stripes can also be used to create illusions, vertical stripes can make ceilings feel higher, while horizontal ones can widen a space.

‘One of my favourite tips is to layer different types of stripes together, like a narrow ticking stripe on cushions paired with a wide stripe on curtains, for a look that feels intentional but still relaxed. They’re a great way to bring both structure and spontaneity into the home.’

What do you think? Are stripes taking over as the new neutral?