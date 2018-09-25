Step inside the stunning Grade-II listed Hales Palace

This spectacular country house is located in on the picturesque Kent coast – and it could be yours

Set amid 27 acres of land including orchards and fields, this stunning eight-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-reception room home is within easy reach of Tenterden’s shops and amenities.

And if the above wasn’t enough, the property also includes a self-contained three-four bedroom cottage complete with three reception rooms, a fully-fitted first floor kitchen, a utility room and bathroom.

Hales Place

Traditional chimney stacks and a sweeping gravel drive make for an impressive entrance way.

Hallway

Hallways don’t get much grander than this. The boxed wall panelling, imposing wooden staircase and midnight blue flagstone flooring combine to create a big interiors impact.

Reception room

This beautifully proportioned reception room has an impressive fireplace at its centre complete with Jotul wood-burning stove. Each window offers views out to the surrounding landscaped gardens.

Kitchen

With exposed wooden beams and a double Belfast sink it’s clear eat-in kitchen has been sympathetically renovated. The central island is the perfect place to enjoy a spot breakfast. And as you’re munching on your morning toast, you’ll also be kept nice and toasty by the under-floor heating.

Bedroom

A room as elegant as this is crying out for a statement bed frame, and that’s just what it’s got. The exposed brick fireplace opposite is an ideal spot to house your collection of pillar candles. An en-suite bathroom is an added bonus.

Garden

Yes that is an outdoor heated pool you can spy on the left! And that’s not the only one thing that to marvel at in this property’s pretty formal gardens and grounds.

Fitness fans will also love the all-weather tennis court, while those who like to take things at a more leisurely pace will enjoy a stroll in the series of adjoining Garden Rooms including the Rose and Peony Garden, the Mediterranean Garden and the Yew Garden.

Hales Place is currently on the market with agents Savills , with a guide price of £4.5 million.

Who’s ready to become lady or lord of the manor?