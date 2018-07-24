Is Hillrise house the smart home of the future?

Set in picturesque countryside just a few miles south of Cambridge, Hillrise is a family home like no other. The new-build, six-bedroom smart house is as clever as it is beautiful, providing all the comfort of an intimate family home alongside built-in, high-spec technology.

The property is fitted with a fully integrated Control4 home automation system, tailored to suit the homeowners’ needs. With one touch, lights can be dimmed, music played, heating adjusted and curtains drawn. Tell us that doesn’t sound like the dream!

Smart home technology

‘It is very unusual to find such a beautifully built house with lovely period touches combined with the convenience and efficiency of modern technology.’ remarks James Barnett, Savills Property agent.

All of the downstairs rooms have integrated speaker systems. For the eco-conscious there’s an LED lighting system with ‘intelligent’ switches, mechanical ventilation and a heat recovery system.

The kitchen is simply spectacular, featuring bespoke high quality cabinetry and a large central island with quartz surfaces.

At the other end of the kitchen is a breakfast room with bi-fold doors, leading out to the rear terrace and gardens

This thoughtful planned space is ideal to accommodate busy family life.

The more formal living room features a focal fireplace with a wood burning stove. Again French doors provide direct access to the garden.

With a simple voice command you can switch off the lights from the comfort of bed – dreamy!

Sleek, minimalist and clean is the vibe in this bathroom. There’s underfloor heating throughout the house, particularly beneficial in the bathroom.

A spacious patio area provides optimum space for outdoor entertaining.

This impressive house is currently on sale with Savills, with a guide price of £3,150,000.

A house with high spec technology was never going to be cheap sadly.