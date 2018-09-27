Inside Holly Willoughby’s house – we reveal her interior style secrets

It's not just Holly's incredible wardrobe that's on point – her home is, too

Anyone who’s seen Holly Willoughby’s new M&S clothing range, or the amazing outfits she models on the This Morning sofa, will know that the woman is a style icon. The question is, does that fashion sense also apply to Holly Willoughby’s house?

Luckily for us, Holly loves to share pictures of the incredible London property that she shares with husband Dan Baldwin and her three children on Instagram. We’ve had a good nose and can confirm she’s as particular about her furniture and accessories as she is about her fashion. Here are just a few of Holly’s style secrets…

Holly loves to layer up

When she’s not cuddling up to her pet cats or kids Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, three, Holly can always reach for a throw to keep cosy. Mixing different textures and pattern of knitted throw bring a luxe yet snug look to crisp and functional white bedding. Bluebell certainly looks happy with Holly’s choice of bedding! Best. Hot water bottle. Ever!

You can never have too much storage

Aaaah! This picture makes us well up, not because holly and Dan make a cute couple (though of course they do!) but all that storage. We’d kill for a kitchen with so many cupboards. And there’s not a bit of clutter in sight.

Holly’s all about the panelling

Holly’s been very clever in using a grey theme that runs through the house, giving it a strong sense of identity and design coherence. In her luxurious bathroom, panelling in a similar shade to her kitchen cabinetry lends the space an air of opulence – as does the marble vanity top.

She’s got an eye for artwork

This bird print is an original especially for Holly’s oldest son Harry. It’s been created by Dan Baldwin – not Holly’s husband but his namesake, an artist at the forefront of the Young British Artist movement. His work has been known to sell for up to £25,000.

She’s got great taste in flooring

This practical surface is a modern take on parquet that beautiful and practical. It tones beautifully with Holly’s smart, mid-century influenced upholstery. But what is that cat doing?!

Every family needs a big dining table

Here Holly’s brood are partaking in a slime-making session, as you do – and there’s plenty enough space for them all. The rattan-backed chairs remind us of a French manor house.

Get the look

Holly loves a bit of Emma Bridgewater

All the family have their own personalised Emma Bridgewater mugs, including little Chester, who clearly loves dinosaurs! It brings a whole new meaning to the phrase Tea-rex!

This spread looks delicious and those Polka Dot plates are picture perfect. Just like the rest of Holly’s gorgeous home.