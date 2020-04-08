We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

SThe lockdown might have put a halt to any in-person house viewings at the moment. However, that hasn’t impacted the housing concept House by Urban Splash.

House by Urban Splash is a unique concept, in that you can still view most of its properties virtually. The homes can be toured by a 360-degree CGI experience, perfect for when you’re sitting at home.

The brand has only recently rolled out is virtual viewings as a way of helping potential buyers to purchase off-plan. House by Urban Splash specialises in modern new builds purchased off-plan.

However, these aren’t just any new builds. The two styles of house, Mansion House and Town House have been designed by award-winning architects and then built in a factory.

Why don’t we take a quick peek around one of the Mansion Houses?

Mansion House, House by Urban Splash

Mansion Houses is a series of modular apartments, that can be easily adapted to your preferences. Here are just three of the ways in can be adapted.

The standard large windows and high ceilings ensure these apartments are flooded with light.

The timber walls and ceiling complement the light and breezy space. The pine finish gives the apartment a distinctly modern look that is complemented by ceramic flooring.

If you fancy mimicking this pine wall look, you can easily create a feature wall using strips of timber. However, we can’t guarantee it will look as fabulous as one of these sleek apartments.

The large windows are one of the biggest draws of this gorgeous home. The entire space oozes Scandinavian appeal.

The final perk of one of these homes is the enormous balcony. A feature that – as of two weeks ago –became a necessity for many house hunters in the City, rather than just a nice to have.

‘House has always embraced technology to push boundaries,’ explains Toby Brown, Senior Sales Manager at House by Urban Splash. ‘Right through from the construction of its homes to enhancing the overall buyer experience.’

House by Urban Splash, is just one of many in the property market looking to virtual house tours to keep the housing market ticking over.

Have you been persuaded to engage in a little virtual house hunting?