Come rain or shine, is there any better than popping open a bottle of prosecco? One of our particular favourites is Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference, a lovely bottle of fizz for just £10. If you’re wondering where we’re going with this, don’t worry we haven’t just gone off on a prosecco fuelled tangent.

After crunching the data, property website Zoopla has revealed that on average British homes on average have increased in value by £11 a day since the beginning of the year. That means that in most parts of the UK we can snap up our favourite bottle of fizz and a packet of crisps for nibbles with our daily house price increase.

If that isn’t an excuse for celebratory drinks in the kitchen (or garden) I don’t know what is.

House price increase 2019

People in the West Midlands can afford to pop a bottle of Champagne with their house price increase. That’s because they live in Britain’s best-performing region, where the average value of homes increased by £36.58 per day. The South East came in second place where property prices were found to have increased by £35.32 a day.

However, on a local level, in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, homeowners found their house was working almost as hard as they were, gaining £185.11 a day.

Sadly, for Londoners, drinks won’t be on the house. London was found to be the worst-performing region in Britain with the value of the house falling by £71.23 a day. This was followed by Scotland where house prices were found to have fallen by £20.59 per day.

‘The UK housing market gained £60 billion in value during the first six months of the year. an increase in the total value of housing was recorded across nine of the 11 regions analysed, with average property values in the West Midlands making the most for homeowners,’ says Laura Howard, spokesperson for Zoopla.

‘Perhaps then, it’s no coincidence that in the last six months it’s residents of West Midlands, more specifically those in Birmingham, who have been the most regular visitors to Zoopla’s house prices tool, which gives a price estimate for the value of homes,’ she adds.

Will the bottle of fizz be on your house today?