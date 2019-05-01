Homes with these door numbers achieve the highest sale prices – is yours on the list?

When it comes to buying a property, it’s generally a numbers game. And that can mean anything from how much you need to save for a deposit, to how many rungs of the property ladder you need to travel up during an average lifetime.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Now a new analysis from National Fast Sale Estate Agency Springbok Properties has revealed that homeowners can add door numbers into this mix, outlining that some numbers ‘knock on’ more value than others.

Examining Land Registry Price Paid Records for 2018, they kicked things off in the ranking with the top 10 most expensive house numbers in 2018. These were as follows:

713 – £612,847 711 – £580,643 709 –£508,833 855 – £411,200 529 – £407,850 715 – £405,000 417 – £392,738 665 – £385,750 694 – £381,000 607 – £366,411

Adding more detail, they also highlighted the top 10 most expensive flat numbers in 2018:

500 – £808,446 237 –£713,181 190 – £683,463 251 – £658,830 194 – £524,131 1 – £520,808 510 – £512,615 37 – £512,592 195 – £473,700 220 – £462,288

Commenting on the findings, Founder and CEO of Springbok Properties, Shepherd Ncube, said: ‘A property’s value is determined on a whole host of factors, but you would be surprised about the influence a number can have on how much a buyer is willing to pay.

‘For most, it simply doesn’t matter, but some buyers will pay over the odds for a particular number for sentimental reasons or avoid a property altogether due to superstition.

Video Of The Week

‘Previously the prestige of owning the number one property on a street was highly valued amongst buyers, but as the way we live and the type of properties we live in has evolved, this is clearly no longer the case.’

More advice on getting buyer’s attention: How to give your home street appeal – try our ideas for a stylish first impression

Sadly you can’t change your property’s number to help bump up your sale price, but giving your front door a new lick of paint and tidying up your front garden should help to boost it’s curb appeal.

Does your door number feature on the list?