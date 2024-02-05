6 colourful houseplants that will brighten up any home – they're easy to care for too

We view houseplants as the perfect way to get some greenery into our homes - to bring the outside in. But the outside is so much more than just green. And so are houseplants if you know what to look for. There is a whole world of colourful houseplants that are easy to take care of too.

That’s right, the best houseplants can come in an array of colours (and even patterns). And while many of them tend to be quite high-maintenance, there are also several vibrant houseplants that are easy to care for.

And we rounded up 6 of those here as recommended by our plant experts. Are you ready to inject your home with some bright and organic colours?

6 colourful houseplants that are easy to care for

‘Decorating your home with bright and colourful plants has many benefits, the primary one being that they bring the beauty of the outdoors indoors, even in the darkest months,’ says Petar Ivanov, Fantastic Gardeners' gardening and plant expert.

‘However, for many people, the task of looking after houseplants can be challenging, especially if their schedule is busy and that’s why getting low-maintenance ones can be a very helpful alternative.’

These are the best indoor plants to invest in if you’re after some vibrant hues.

1. Polka dot plant

‘These plants have beautifully coloured speckled leaves in shades of pink, red, white, or green, that make a change from the plain green that we're so used to with houseplants,’ starts Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench.

And as a proud owner of a polka dot plant, this writer can only second that as this interesting plant doesn’t only bring colour into interiors, but also pattern.

The best place for a polka dot plant is in a bright spot with indirect sunlight or in partial shade. Keep the soil consistently moist but avoid watering it too much, otherwise it could get waterlogged.

2. Chinese evergreen

Similarly to the polka dot plant, the Chinese evergreen grows leaves that are speckled or edged with pink, white or silver shades, depending on the variety you go for.

‘Keep in low to bright indirect sunlight and water only when the top few centimetres of soil are dry. Make sure to keep on top of trimming any yellow or brown leaves,’ Steve recommends.

3. Bromeliad

This tropical plant has thin, ribbon-like leaves growing similarly to a spider plant, which is one of the best plants to reduce dust in your home. And in the middle of those leaves, it has a brightly-coloured, rosette-shaped flower.

‘The bromeliads have rich texture and bright colours,’ Petar says. ‘They are very low-maintenance and need only a moderate amount of direct light daily and watering every 1 to 2 weeks during warmer seasons and every 2 to 3 weeks during the colder ones. Also, once the bromeliad parent plant dies back, the flower pups at its base can be replanted.’

4. Anthurium

Similar to a peace lily, which is one of the best bathroom plants to absorb moisture, anthurium, also known as laceleaf, is a plant with bright flowers.

‘This is a particularly strong and sturdy indoor plant, which offers red, pink, and white blooms,’ Steve says. ‘It should be pruned in late winter or early spring to maintain shape and promote new growth.’

Additionally, anthurium should be placed in partial shade or filtered sunlight and its soil should be kept consistently moist.

5. Kalanchoe

Even though the kalanchoe plant looks like just another flowering plant, it’s not. It’s in fact a succulent that easily tricks the eye. And that’s why it’s so easy to take care of.

‘The kalanchoe is native to Madagascar and it’s a stunning plant,’ Petar says. ‘It comes in a variety of colourful flower clusters that last several months. It’s actually a succulent and it requires almost no watering and thrives in low humidity conditions.’

6. African violet

Despite its delicate appearances, the african violet plant is a sturdy houseplant that’s very easy to care for.

‘African violets are hardy houseplants that have bright rosettes on a bed of fuzzy, dark green foliage. Once they are potted, they require little to no maintenance, but you should still make sure to use a lightweight soil mixture,’ Petar advises.

And there they are, 6 bright and beautiful yet easy to take care of houseplants to get.