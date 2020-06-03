We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Summer heat is welcome, unwanted flies in our homes as a result of flinging open the windows is not! So how to get rid of flies without causing them harm?

This week there’s been a lot of talk of how buzzing around the internet – thanks to a Mrs Hinch fan who shared a simple hack on Facebook. The idea is not a new one, but it seems most of us are unaware of its potential power.

A 2014 YouTube tutorial shows how to make your own harmless fly deterrent – put those swats aside people.

All you need is a clear sealable bag, such as a sandwich bag, some water and a few shiny coins.

How to get rid of flies at home

It really couldn’t be any simpler. Take your clear bags and fill them roughly half way with water.

As the video explains flies have what is known as compound vision, meaning they see things very differently to us. The simple bag of water will appear in multiples to a fly’s eye and given how much they dislike water, this simple trick works a treat.

Drop in five or six coins to squeeze the excess air out then seal it closed. Tie string securely around the top of the bag, then suspend by your window.

When it was shared on the Hinch Army Cleaning Tips page one member wrote an explanation for how it works.

Writing clearly, ‘The water and the pennies create a prism that reflects colours, and also projects the image of the water. Flies don’t like water, and they don’t like the colours given off from the pennies. Flies have compound eyes so the bags look like a giant body of water to them, therefore they leave.’

Make sure you’ve tied all your knots tight enough, a bag full of water spilled all over the house might be more unwelcome than even the flies!

The recent Facebook post has generated over 1.2K reactions on Facebook and 826 comments – in counting.

Video Of The Week

‘It does work I did it the other year, it worked really well’ says one.

Feeling inspired another encouraged member writes, ‘It’s been up since 9am and we’ve had no new flies in the house yet?! So far so good!!’.

We’re leaving ours up to test it out, we’ll report back on our own Ideal Home Room Clinic page.