How to get rid of mosquitoes – 8 ways to repel them from your home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you need to know how to get rid of mosquitoes, we’ve got all you need to protect yourselves for those irritating mozzie bites.

Aside from panic to get rid of all the wasps, rather worryingly experts are predicting an alarming increase in the mosquito population in the UK from last year. This is due to rising temperatures and early spring sunshine which have activated many of the mosquito eggs that are currently in hibernation.

UK Bite Protection expert and advisor to the UK and Brazilian governments and founder of Incognito, Howard Carter explains, “All the available data points to at least a 25% increase of mosquitoes in the UK compared to last year. There were approximately 2 trillion mosquitoes worldwide last year and I predict that this will increase to 2½ trillion partly as a result of climate change and UK flooding. And I’m probably being conservative on this figure.”

But there are many ways you can prepare yourself for the biting season as Howard explains. ‘The best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is to remember the simple acronym, ‘CLOAK’:

C – Cover up arms and legs with suitable clothing.

L – Light coloured clothing is strongly advisable.

O – Odours, bodily or otherwise, like certain kairomones and perfumes

are strong attractants. So wash thoroughly, including exfoliating with a

loofah, and do not use perfumes.

are strong attractants. So wash thoroughly, including exfoliating with a loofah, and do not use perfumes. A – Apply an effective insect repellent, such as incognito, available at Amazon.

K – Keep away from stagnant water wherever possible.’

But there are also important ways to protect your home. We take a look at the best ways to rid your home of these whiny biting insects.

1. Invest in an insect screen

Invest in insect screens for windows and garden doors. Appeal Home Shading offers a range of made to measure insect screens which will keep unwelcome flying visitors at bay.

The retractable screens still allow you to open your windows and doors, bringing a comfortable breeze into your home, but without the risk of flies, moths and wasps also entering.

2. Keep gutters clear and drain standing water

Standing water is an ideal breeding ground for mozzies. Clear your gutters regularly of damp leaves and debris, check buckets in your garden, tip up wheelbarrows, drain old pots and your watering can, and so on.

Scour the outside of your home for all the possible sites and get rid of the standing water.

3. Make sure your garden is tidy

Cleaning up your garden and keeping it clear of debris will make sure the little blighters don’t shimmy their way into your home. It’s also worth cutting grass regularly and keep shrubbery well pruned, as well as cleaning pots and tackling your barbecue.

4. Use natural remedies to get rid of mosquitoes

Invest in some citronella insect repellent candles or you can also try diffusing oils in a fragrance reed diffuser or burner which will deter the critters from coming too close.

Growing plants that are reputed to put off mosquitoes in your garden like lavender, basil, eucalyptus, citronella, marigolds, and catnip.

Camphor is also a great natural repellent which can be bought in various forms like camphor tablets which you can add to your garden pond.

5. Buy a mosquito net for your bed

Mosquito nets hung around the bed will help at night. You can even hang them from trees in the garden if you’re partial to enjoying your outdoor space after dusk. This simple mosquito net from Symple Stuff at Wayfair is just the ticket and will keep those pesky bugs away while you rest your weary head.

6. Eat lots of Vitamin B rich foods

If all else fails try upping your intake of marmite. Some people believe that its vitamin b content will repel mozzies so get feasting on dark, leafy vegetables and lots of whole grains.

7. How to get rid of mosquitoes with a homemade trap

We’ve got a great homemade trap hack using apple cider vinegar, which has a sweet smell that will attract the mosquitoes to the trap, allowing you to then catch them and get rid of them. Here’s how:

Pour a little apple cider vinegar into a bottle. Make a funnel with a piece of paper and place it in the mouth of the bottle. Place the bottle in the area of your home where you’re seeing the most mosquitoes. The mosquitoes will trap themselves in after being attracted by the aroma of the apple vinegar.

Video Of The Week

8. Try a fan to keep mozzies out

Create a breeze which can deter mosquitoes as they are relatively weak fliers. A fan has another advantage: it’ll disperse the carbon dioxide you exhale which also attracts them.

Need a new fan? Check out our best fans guide to find a powerful one to blast those whiny pests away.