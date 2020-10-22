We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting a good nights sleep is crucial to our well being and productivity. Many of us will start to feel groggy as the days get shorter and blame the season. However, when it comes to how to get to sleep in winter your heating could be the thing that’s preventing you from drifting off in the winter months.

According to psychologist Hope Bastine, the resident mindfulness expert for sleep technology firm Simba, turning up the heat could be turning down your sleep quality.

How to get to sleep in winter

‘Winter conjures up roaring fires, toasty bed socks and curling up under the covers,’ she explains. ‘But in a bid to get cosy, our central heating can be stopping our sleep in its tracks.’

‘Central heating can be the enemy of restorative slumber. When we start playing with the thermostat, too cold or too warm temperatures can disrupt your body’s natural sleeping process.’

The central heating can also cause dehydration leaving you with that dry mouth feeling in the morning, or feeling thirsty when you wake up. Your radiators aren’t the only thing in your home you need to consider. Reaching for the highest tog winter duvet could also be overheating you an disrupting your sleep.

‘Overheating is one of the biggest barriers to restorative and quality sleep,’ says Hope. To nail the perfect bedroom temperature for sleep, Hope suggests setting the thermostat to between 16 degrees and 18 degrees.

‘Setting the thermostat and maintaining a bedroom temperature of 18 degrees or lower mimic the body’s hibernation state and help maintain a calmer state of mind,’ adds Hope.

In addition to turning the heating down, you can also invest in temperature regulating bedding. Simba has a range of temperature-regulating Hybrid duvets and pillows. They have been engineered to help draw heat away from the body, and warm you up if the temperature drops.

Alternatively, if you aren’t prepared to replace your duvet and pillow, try Marks and Spencers comfortably cool bedding. The bedding promises to keep core body temperatures cool, whatever the weather.

Is your temperature turned up too high for a good nights sleep?