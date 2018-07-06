Could this smart bedding be just the thing to put an end to sweltering sleepless summer nights?

As the heatwave continues, trying to get a good night’s sleep can be a struggle. While we all love sunny days, the hot nights are not so pleasing.

Uncomfortable sticky evenings in bed are the unwelcome downside to this glorious summer weather. Luckily Marks & Spencer are on hand to help with an innovative cooling bedding range.

The Marks & Spencer Comfortably Cool bedding is here to ensure we keep cool and carry on snoozing. The collection of clever bed linen and lightweight duvets are specially designed to keep core body temperatures cool, whatever the weather.

Despite the heat, a bed just doesn’t feel right without bedding right? That’s where clever bedding could be the answer! The Comfortably Cool range of bedding is made using Tencel, a naturally breathable and sustainable material which helps to regulate body temperature, keeping you cool.

What is Tencel and how exactly does it work?

Tencel is crafted from sustainably sourced fibres of the eucalyptus tree. The natural material works by drawing moisture away from the skin, helping to regulate core body temperature. By keep your body temperature regular you’re less likely to feel hot, irritable and uncomfortable. Thus aiding a better night’s sleep.

To form part of a sleep in heat survival kit, if you will, there are a range of key pieces. For those that still want the comfort of a duvet, there’s the Comfortably Cool 1 Tog version. With a pure cotton cover and clever Climate Control technology, this super light and airy summer duvet regulates body temperature to aid a good night’s rest – while acting as a comforter.

Buy now: Comfortably Cool 1 Tog Duvet, from £25, Marks & Spencer

Also in the collection are the Comfortably Cool Cotton & Tencel Blend Duvet Cover and the Comfortably Cool Cotton and Tencel Blend Fitted Sheet.

With the heatwave here to stay for the foreseeable future, it might be worth investing to get a ‘Comfortably Cool’ night’s sleep.