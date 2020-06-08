We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Today, we’ve been lucky enough to get an exclusive look inside Ashley Cole’s house. And more specifically, to admire the footballer’s newly decorated home bar – it’s incredibly impressive!

A vision of plush green velvet and luxe metallics, inspired by luxury hotels, Ashley’s striking new bar in his Surrey mansion is giving us all the feels.

Inside Ashley Cole’s house – home bar inspiration

The new-look space is designed by Ali Sayed, from The Living Room. Speaking of the inspiration behind the design he tells us, ‘We were inspired by the luxury hotels of the world. We looked to the opulent bars you might find in a Bvlgari Hotel, The Dorchester and The London Hotel in New York.’

‘We aimed to create the space of a luxury bar you would see in a 5 star hotel – so our client could enjoy a bar experience without leaving (home).’

Giving his take on the hero piece of the room, Ali says, ‘the emerald green bar is the striker and hero piece of the room. The jewel colour bar is the heart of the space, where the host serves the drinks for his friends.’

‘The centre bar makes a very tasteful and firm statement in green. Syncing itself with the bar stools and artwork,’ Ali explains.

Lighting plays a key role in emulating the ambient vibes of a luxury hotel bar. ‘Warm white ambient LED lighting illuminates the space with radiant energy,’ explains Ali.

To ensure Ashley never misses a match, the bar area features a generous 65-inch TV on the back wall. The wall-mounted television almost disappears thanks to the perfect symmetry of the striking glass shelving either side.

Those shelves are dressed to perfection – hosting a collection of wines and spirits, including some Dom Perignon 1998 Vintage.

Before transformation

The before picture gives you a sense of how much the room’s changed. The safe neutral tones are replaced by brooding dark shades, to create the perfect ambience for a cool club vibe.

As one of the most exclusive drinking spots in town, we’ll just have to admire the bar from afar!