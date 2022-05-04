We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Last week Banjo Beale was crowned winner of this year’s Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr on BBC One. A fan favourite from the start, week after week, Banjo stunned the judges and viewers with his creative designs, however, the contestant reveals he had an unusual way of choosing the best colour combinations on the show.

In the show’s finale, Australian native Banjo made the bold last-minute decision to change the colour of one of the walls in his comedy bar. However, speaking to Ideal Home, Banjo revealed that this last-minute colour swap was nothing new. In fact, he confesses that he always chooses the colour last in a project.

Interior Design Masters winner – Banjo Beale

‘I still feel like a fraud when it comes to colour,’ says Banjo. ‘I always picked my colour last. I don’t know if that’s what Interior Designers do, but because I’m a collector and curator first, I like to take a step back and look at my pieces and then pick a colour that might tie it all together.’

‘Rather anxiety-inducing, but as I say pressure makes diamonds!’ And it did deliver results. It was a closely fought final, between Amy and Banjo’s London bar designs. But Banjo’s coherent navy blue and green colour scheme won the contract to design a self-catering beach retreat in Watergate Bay in Cornwall

While Banjo’s colour choices might be on the last minute side, one design tip we’re stealing is his character creation. In each episode we were treated to Banjo’s imaginary characters who helped him bring a design to life – our particular favourite was in the finale when his character inspired him to create a ‘granny nightclub’.

It is a smart tip for not getting caught up in home decor trends and creating a coherent design. It is also a tip Banjo uses a variation on when designing rooms for himself. ‘When it comes to our home, we are the stars of the show. But we often think about ourselves as explorers. When we travel we always bring back the most impractical things for the home – mortor and pessels, delicate, unfired pottery, giant light shades,’ he explains.

Winnow at Watergate Bay

Banjo’s transformation of holiday home ‘Winnow’ at Watergate Bay in Cornwall, the winning contract, has already been unveiled.

Inspired by nature and sustainability, the space is filled with texture and soothing colours, and even wallpaper ideas from fellow finalist Amy.

‘I was immediately inspired by nature and my brief was quite honestly a dream, make it Banjo and make it sustainable,’ he says. ‘I created a slow and considered space after the whirlwind of the show. It is filled with natural materials, textures, local craft, vintage finds and bespoke events from small makers including gorgeous headboards from Poh Mauna I designed, a table from Galvin Bros and showstopping chair from Buchannan Studio.’

Winnow is currently available to book throughout the summer with 3-night stays starting from £1,888