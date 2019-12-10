The new Queen of the Jungle 2019, Jacqueline Jossa, has been without her creature comforts for three weeks. After sleeping in camp, living off rice and beans and even holding a huntsman spider in her mouth, she is probably looking forward to some much needed R&R at home.

The former Eastenders star regularly offered fans a peak at her home before her time in the jungle. Why don’t we take a look around.

Jacqueline Jossa house

Living room

Jacqueline Josssa treated her fans to a shot of her spectacular Christmas tree last year. The rose gold and silver colour scheme perfectly coordinate with the grey colour scheme in the rest of her living room. We hope that this year she gets to celebrate Christmas and her I’m a Celeb victory with an equally glitzy tree.

Dining Room

Jacqueline Jossa has taken dining room glam to the next level with this statement marble dining table and matching silver velvet chairs. She won’t need to worry about her guests being uncomfortable in these dining chairs.

Kitchen

The Queen of the Jungle has continued her paired back grey colour scheme in her kitchen. You can glimpse slick grey kitchen cabinets in the background. However, it seems that Jacqueline is just as used to plating up a takeaway in the kitchen as we are.

Bedroom

Talk about a statement headboard! This plush crushed velvet headboard takes up most of the wall behind the bed. Paired with luxurious white bedsheets, this is a bed fit for a Queen (of the Jungle).

Walk-in wardrobe

No celebrity home would be complete without a walk-in wardrobe to hold an array of outfit changes and Jacqueline Jossa doesn’t disappoint. We can just catch a glimpse of her wardrobe in the background of her selfie. I know we’re supposed to be looking at the glasses, but we only have eyes for what lies behind that wardrobe door.

What is your favourite room in Jacqueline Jossa’s home?