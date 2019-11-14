Once upon a time, decking the halls with boughs of holly was enough to bring a bit of festive cheer. However, for celebrities celebrating Christmas, a snippet of holly over the mantlepiece isn’t going to cut it. Hollywoods finest have taken Christmas decorations to the next level. But, if you want to recreate your own celebrity Christmas it’s going to cost a pretty penny.

247 blinds have totted up exactly how much it would cost to recreate your favourite celebrity Christmas decorations. Topping the list with the most expensive celebrity Christmas decorations was Kris Jenner, the matriarch of our favourite reality TV family, the Kardashians.

Over the last few years the Kardashian clan have become almost as famous for their over the top festive decorations as their onscreen antics. However, if you want to keep up with a Kardashian Christmas it could set you back almost a year’s salary!

It is estimated that Kris Jenner spent an estimated £20,675.35 on the decorations for her incredible Kandy-land inspired look. The estimate excludes the metallic giant red polar bear that completed the stunning hallway display. Not to mention the number of staff and hours it took to pull the showstopping display together.

However, Kris isn’t the only one in the family with a fondness for awe-inspiring Christmas displays. Kylie Jenner’s 2018 Christmas display centred around an incredible giant golden Christmas tree created by top designer Jeff Leatham.

It is estimated that the glimmering bespoke tree would have cost a stonking £11,046.24.

However, it isn’t just the Kardashians who know how to put on a festive display. In 2016 the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey showed that maybe there is one thing she needs this Christmas – two showstopping 16ft Christmas trees.

The ‘All I Want for Christmas’ singer treated herself to the two luxurious trees in her living room. We can’t even begin to imagine what other incredible decorations she had in store for her home.

However, the cost of her tree and doorway decorations weren’t a patch on the Kardashian Christmas. They were estimated to have cost around £5,669.65.

Video Of The Week

Last but not least, Will Smith and his family proved in 2018 that they’re the home you want to get an invite to this Christmas. The Smith home was transformed into a grotto featuring a 14ft Christmas tree, mountains of fairy lights and amount of garlands. The decorations were estimated to have cost £6,299.43.

However, you don’t have to be a superstar with deep pockets to transform your home into a festive wonderland. Why not check out our budget Christmas ideas for a little seasonal inspiration.

Have you been inspired by these celebrity Christmas’?