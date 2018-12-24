Because famous people like to get festive, too!

Now that we’re all set to celebrate, we thought it was the perfect time to scour Instagram for our favourite celebrity Christmas trees. Some, as you’d expect, are as A-list as their owners. But others are a little less expertly decorated – and we love them all the more for it!

We can only hope that these famous faces were – just like us – wearing Christmas jumpers and scoffing mince pies with Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat as they were hanging their baubles.

Kylie Jenner

After last year’s white and pink theme (see below), Queen of Christmas Kylie has opted for a gold theme that’s even more dramatic!

Mrs Hinch

What else could we expect from domestic goddess Mrs Hinch than a striking and immaculate tree, all dressed in white? She has chosen a faux design from Balsam Hill to avoid any pesky dropped pine needles, OBVS…

Zoella Sugg

Zoella has come up with a Insta-perfect effort, natch.

The Queen

Ahead of tomorrow’s Christmas broadcast, the Queen has given us a preview of her regal Christmas decorations. She’s gone for a luxe mix of gold and bronze baubles, with beautifully coordinated floral displays. We love it Ma’am.

Peter Andre

Britney Spears

Britney’s gone with a soft pink theme this year – with an, ahem, interesting dress to match!

Tom Daley

It’s going to be an extra-special Christmas for new dad Tom and hubby Dustin. Oh, and they clearly agree with our prediction that tinsel is making a comeback!

Jennifer Lopez

JLo’s red tree reflects her fiery Latino spirit.

Madonna

We never had Madge down as a fan of cute woodland creatures. But maybe her youngest daughters Esther and Stella had a say in this sweet theme, complete with hedgehogs.

Denise Van Outen

Denise has followed in Britney’s footsteps and picked a blush pink theme.

Mariah Carey

Ok, so this is a throwback shot, but we couldn’t have a celeb Christmas round up without including Mariah. All we want for Christmas is for her to come round and give us a hand decorating our trees!