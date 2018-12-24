Because famous people like to get festive, too!
Now that we’re all set to celebrate, we thought it was the perfect time to scour Instagram for our favourite celebrity Christmas trees. Some, as you’d expect, are as A-list as their owners. But others are a little less expertly decorated – and we love them all the more for it!
We can only hope that these famous faces were – just like us – wearing Christmas jumpers and scoffing mince pies with Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat as they were hanging their baubles.
Kylie Jenner
After last year’s white and pink theme (see below), Queen of Christmas Kylie has opted for a gold theme that’s even more dramatic!
Mrs Hinch
What else could we expect from domestic goddess Mrs Hinch than a striking and immaculate tree, all dressed in white? She has chosen a faux design from Balsam Hill to avoid any pesky dropped pine needles, OBVS…
Zoella Sugg
Zoella has come up with a Insta-perfect effort, natch.
The Queen
Ahead of tomorrow’s Christmas broadcast, the Queen has given us a preview of her regal Christmas decorations. She’s gone for a luxe mix of gold and bronze baubles, with beautifully coordinated floral displays. We love it Ma’am.
Peter Andre
Britney Spears
Britney’s gone with a soft pink theme this year – with an, ahem, interesting dress to match!
Tom Daley
It’s going to be an extra-special Christmas for new dad Tom and hubby Dustin. Oh, and they clearly agree with our prediction that tinsel is making a comeback!
Jennifer Lopez
JLo’s red tree reflects her fiery Latino spirit.
Madonna
We never had Madge down as a fan of cute woodland creatures. But maybe her youngest daughters Esther and Stella had a say in this sweet theme, complete with hedgehogs.
Denise Van Outen
Denise has followed in Britney’s footsteps and picked a blush pink theme.
Mariah Carey
Ok, so this is a throwback shot, but we couldn’t have a celeb Christmas round up without including Mariah. All we want for Christmas is for her to come round and give us a hand decorating our trees!