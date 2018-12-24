Celebrity Christmas trees 2018 – our favourite famous firs from Kylie Jenner, Peter Andre, Zoella and more

Amy Cutmore

Because famous people like to get festive, too!

Now that we’re all set to celebrate, we thought it was the perfect time to scour Instagram for our favourite celebrity Christmas trees. Some, as you’d expect, are as A-list as their owners. But others are a little less expertly decorated – and we love them all the more for it!

We can only hope that these famous faces were – just like us – wearing Christmas jumpers and scoffing mince pies with Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat as they were hanging their baubles.

Kylie Jenner

After last year’s white and pink theme (see below), Queen of Christmas Kylie has opted for a gold theme that’s even more dramatic!

Mrs Hinch

View this post on Instagram

Hello my Hinchers ❤️ Our Hinchmas Tree is up 🎄 a little earlier than normal for us however we are off on our honeymoon this week so I wanted to make sure it was up before we go! I really hope you like it! Feel free to watch my story to see how it was done! Putting your tree up should be nothing but smiles .. so make it as simple and easy as you can! Remember everyone’s tree is to their own taste therefore to me every Xmas tree is special! What may suit one person may not suit the next .. but that’s what makes Christmas so fun! Our tree is from @balsamhilluk and it’s the 6ft Nordmann Fir Tree with attached lights (makes it so easy 😆) I personally love the shape and it fits perfectly in the corner of my lounge. So on that note .. I hope you all have a wonderful Sunday evening, sending you all a huge Hinchmas hug! All the best, Love Mr & Mrs Hinch and our little reindeer Henry (I’ll add his pic to my story now 😍🙈) #hinchmas #imahincher #hincharmy #christmastree #christmas2018 #mrshinch #hinching #feelingfestive #allthebest

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

What else could we expect from domestic goddess Mrs Hinch than a striking and immaculate tree, all dressed in white? She has chosen a faux design from Balsam Hill to avoid any pesky dropped pine needles, OBVS…

Zoella Sugg

Zoella has come up with a Insta-perfect effort, natch.

The Queen

Ahead of tomorrow’s Christmas broadcast, the Queen has given us a preview of her regal Christmas decorations. She’s gone for a luxe mix of gold and bronze baubles, with beautifully coordinated floral displays. We love it Ma’am.

Peter Andre

View this post on Instagram

Tree’s up thanks to Emily and Amelia:)))))

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

Britney Spears

View this post on Instagram

🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney’s gone with a soft pink theme this year – with an, ahem, interesting dress to match!

Tom Daley

It’s going to be an extra-special Christmas for new dad Tom and hubby Dustin. Oh, and they clearly agree with our prediction that tinsel is making a comeback!

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram

That time of year… 🎄🎅🏼🌟

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

JLo’s red tree reflects her fiery Latino spirit.

Madonna

View this post on Instagram

She’s Up! 🎄🎄🎄🐿! #estere.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

We never had Madge down as a fan of cute woodland creatures. But maybe her youngest daughters Esther and Stella had a say in this sweet theme, complete with hedgehogs.

Denise Van Outen

Denise has followed in Britney’s footsteps and picked a blush pink theme.

Mariah Carey

View this post on Instagram

#tbt My first Christmas with Cha Cha 🐶♥️

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Ok, so this is a throwback shot, but we couldn’t have a celeb Christmas round up without including Mariah. All we want for Christmas is for her to come round and give us a hand decorating our trees!

