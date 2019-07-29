Louisa Lytton might be better know for her role as Ruby Allen in Eastenders which she has starred in back in 2005 to 2006 and again in 2018, but the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is also a dab hand when it comes to interiors. The actress regularly offer’s glimpses of her home life away from the East end on her Instagram account.

So while we all ponder how genuine Max’s feelings for Ruby’s really are, why don’t we take a quick peak around Louisa’s home?

Living room

Ruby Allen might be a multi-millionaire, but it seems Louisa Lytton is just as generous when it comes to buying gifts for her own family. She threw a small bash in her living room to celebrate her Mum’s bday, and from the look of the pile of presents and the Jo Malone bag perched in the middle, her mum’s birthday presents will be as lovely as the perspex dining table they’re perched on.

Louisa is a fan of a neutral but warm colour palette, and we don’t blame her for being excited about this new beige sofa. We’d happily curl up here with a bottle of wine while having a natter with our friends or just hunkering down to catch up on a few episodes of Eastenders. After being away from the show for over ten years, Ruby Allen has a lot to catch up on.

Kitchen

Louisa’s kitchen has the two ingredients that really make a kitchen stand out, laughter and …well…a lemon tree. We didn’t know we needed a lemon tree in our kitchen until we caught a glimpse of the fruit laden tree on the corner of the work bench. The functional houseplant elevates this elegant and traditional kitchen to something a little bit special. We’re also big fans of the wood fronted cupboards that match the floor perfectly.

Staircase

In a small home stairs can take up so much space, but this open spiral stair case is not only a huge space saver but also looks oh-so chic. We’d be tempted to position hanging plants on each step to swathe the staircase in green, but Louisa has saved herself the watering effort (and potential trip hazard) by keeping the stairs pristine and minimalist, letting them stand out on their own.

Bedroom

Video Of The Week

We are simply in love with the purple tinted greys in this bedroom. By veering towards the deeper and more purple tinted greys, Louisa has avoided the silver footballers wives look and c–reated a beautiful haven to doze in. Mezzanine bedrooms are always a great way to allow light to flow throughout the property, but to give yourself a little extra privacy when it comes to bedtime.

Which is your favourite room in Louisa Lytton’s home?