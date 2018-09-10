Find Keep Give is full of treats for loved ones... and for you, obvs!

‘One for me, one for you’ was very much our shopping strategy as we browsed Find Keep Give – the John Lewis gift shop introduced this week. This exciting new concession is being rolled out online and in stores across the country as we speak. And we were lucky enough to get first dibs on the treats at the John Lewis Oxford Street flagship.

If you want to do the same, you’ll find it on the lower ground floor…

The gifting collections encompass home fragrance, beauty, jewellery, stationery, plants and our personal favourite – barware. We’ve already nabbed a couple of those fabulous glasses and that stylish marble-effect plate, which you’ll be seeing on Instagram shortly!

It’s a favourite of head of buying (gifts) for John Lewis, Anna Berry, too. ‘The beautiful barware uses brass accents to add that opulent touch,’ she says. ‘This felt like a must have in the collection, as more and more of us look to create picture-perfect cocktails at home.’

‘We wanted to create a collection that would make it easier for our customers to choose a gift for themselves or someone they love,’ she adds. ‘For this reason, we have presented the collection in four categories – Gifts to Covet, Gifts to Host, Gifts to Restore and Gifts to Pause.’

Gifts to pause

Among the ‘Gifts to Pause’ are the aforementioned stationery, and this fabulous jewellery, including earrings by Matthew Calvin. Why not find out your friend’s birthstone, and get her a bracelet or necklace to match?

Gifts to restore

Part of what makes this collection so beautiful are the prints and packaging used. Many of the designs have been taken from the archives of the John Lewis Heritage centre, and go back back as far as the 19th century. Head of Buying Johnathan Marsh is a particular fan of the zebra print, as seen on this soap bar and also on notebooks.

These pieces – like 80 per cent of the 200-piece collection have been designed in house by John Lewis’s team of expert designers. And the houseplants are supplied by none other than Queen of Flowers, Jane Packer.

Gifts to host

Here’s more of that glorious barware in detail – we’re sure fans of Art Nouveau will adore these Champagne saucers. The Luxe Revival look is a key decorating theme through autumn and winter, and these would make pretty updates if you don’t want to go the whole hog and redecorate.

Selected shops – including London stores and those in Milton Keynes, Trafford in Manchester and Southampton – even offer a personalisation services so you can add initials or a short message to your gift. You’ll also be able to get your item beautifully gift-wrapped – and we can attest the results are beautiful without the long wait. Because no one wants the ‘Rowan Atkinson from Love Actually’ experience, do they?!

What will you be treating yourself to?