John Lewis has expanded its repair service, which it trialled last year, across all stores this month. The good news is that this service is not just for fashion, it will also be dedicated to giving damaged or tired homeware a new lease of life.

John Lewis is somewhere we all head for good quality. And with the brand’s ‘never knowingly undersold’ pledge, you can always expect to find a great John Lewis deal, too. Now, you don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to much-loved home items as the new repair service has made it easy to restore much-loved belongings.

John Lewis introduced the service in partnership with Johnsons last July, in five of its stores, including Liverpool, Welwyn, Milton Keynes, Oxford and Cheadle. Now it has rolled out the service, making the repairs and alterations service available in all stores.

Customers can drop off their much-loved items to be cleaned, repaired and altered at any John Lewis store. These services also apply to homeware items such as your best duvets , bedding, curtains and rug cleaning.

‘We’re so excited to bring this service to all John Lewis stores. John Lewis has always been committed to providing a brilliant retail experience for customers, and repair adds another dimension to that,’ says Katie Papakonstantinou, Director of Services & Hospitality at John Lewis.

‘The great thing about repair is that it works for the old and the new. Whether you need something tailored to fit you better or want to give your mum’s old handbag a new life, we’ve made it easy to restore treasured products.’

While we’ve also been so excited to see the upcoming John Lewis SS25 collection , as well as their latest Sanderson collaboration , it’s also important to make the most out of your existing homeware - and giving your old favourites a new beginning via repairs or restoration is not only great for the environment but your purse, too.

Prices for the service start at £10.95, with more complex repairs going up to £100. However, My John Lewis loyalty members can claim 5% off all single repair services.

So, don’t throw away your beloved homeware or clothes when they look a little tired. Instead, getting them restored or repaired is an easy, affordable and eco-friendly way to get more usage out of your belongings.