Did you know John Lewis can make your old curtains or rugs look like new? Their repair service is now available in all stores
John Lewis has added another string to its bow, and it's great news for your old homeware
John Lewis has expanded its repair service, which it trialled last year, across all stores this month. The good news is that this service is not just for fashion, it will also be dedicated to giving damaged or tired homeware a new lease of life.
John Lewis is somewhere we all head for good quality. And with the brand’s ‘never knowingly undersold’ pledge, you can always expect to find a great John Lewis deal, too. Now, you don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to much-loved home items as the new repair service has made it easy to restore much-loved belongings.
John Lewis introduced the service in partnership with Johnsons last July, in five of its stores, including Liverpool, Welwyn, Milton Keynes, Oxford and Cheadle. Now it has rolled out the service, making the repairs and alterations service available in all stores.
A post shared by John Lewis & Partners (@johnlewis)
A photo posted by on
Customers can drop off their much-loved items to be cleaned, repaired and altered at any John Lewis store. These services also apply to homeware items such as your best duvets, bedding, curtains and rug cleaning.
‘We’re so excited to bring this service to all John Lewis stores. John Lewis has always been committed to providing a brilliant retail experience for customers, and repair adds another dimension to that,’ says Katie Papakonstantinou, Director of Services & Hospitality at John Lewis.
‘The great thing about repair is that it works for the old and the new. Whether you need something tailored to fit you better or want to give your mum’s old handbag a new life, we’ve made it easy to restore treasured products.’
While we’ve also been so excited to see the upcoming John Lewis SS25 collection, as well as their latest Sanderson collaboration, it’s also important to make the most out of your existing homeware - and giving your old favourites a new beginning via repairs or restoration is not only great for the environment but your purse, too.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Prices for the service start at £10.95, with more complex repairs going up to £100. However, My John Lewis loyalty members can claim 5% off all single repair services.
So, don’t throw away your beloved homeware or clothes when they look a little tired. Instead, getting them restored or repaired is an easy, affordable and eco-friendly way to get more usage out of your belongings.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This beautiful mixing bowl is the unexpected star of so many kitchens – including Mary Berry's and the Bake Off tent
This earthenware bowl proves that you don't have to spend a huge amount for a classic kitchen addition
By Molly Cleary
-
Have you been painting your fence wrong? 8 common fence painting mistakes that will lead to a streaky and patchy finish
Wondering why your fence's last paint job didn't turn out like you hoped? Here's why
By Katie Sims
-
This seaside cottage reinvents coastal decor with bold colour and pattern
'I fill spaces with colour, pattern, loads of comfy seating and pre-loved furniture'
By Louise O'Bryan